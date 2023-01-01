Stories
Microsoft is Going Nuclear

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday September 27, @05:02AM
looorg writes:

https://www.theverge.com/2023/9/26/23889956/microsoft-next-generation-nuclear-energy-smr-job-hiring

Microsoft wants to become a nuclear power. Their need for power to power their AI and other things is now so great that they want to run their own nuclear reactors.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 27, @05:10AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 27, @05:10AM (#1326023)

    Microsoft wouldn't be interested in their own nuclear reactors if they weren't cost efficient, which is unlike traditional nuclear power plants.

