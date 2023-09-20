Like a scene strait out of Robocop, Larry Ellison has chosen Tesla's Cybertruck for its police vehicles.

Former Tesla board member and Oracle founder Larry Ellison revealed: "Our next generation of a police car is coming out very soon - it's my favorite police car - it's my favorite car actually - it's Elon's favorite car - it's incredible, and I know too much about it."

Articles, like this one found in Motor Trend, are still light on details. It is mostly reported in car and EV outfits. Like most puff pieces, they are scant on any details and generally all have the same 5 to 6 paragraphs. The National News adds a bit more, with additional information suggesting AI will be employed in the Law Enforcement version of the Cybertruck. Regardless of the shallow reporting, the images are still a sight to behold as they mirror 1980s visions of a dystopian future.

As an aside note, what use does Oracle have for a police cruiser beyond parking lot security? The cynic in me hopes this is the future license enforcement squad!

Best Regards,

David