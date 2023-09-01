Stories
FTC Files “the Big One,” a Lawsuit Alleging Amazon Illegally Maintains Monopoly

posted by mrpg on Thursday September 28, @02:10PM   Printer-friendly
from the corporate-schadenfreude dept.
News Techonomics

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2023/09/ftc-files-the-big-one-a-lawsuit-alleging-amazon-illegally-maintains-monopoly/

The Federal Trade Commission and 17 state attorneys general today sued Amazon, claiming the online retail giant illegally maintains monopoly power.

[...] The FTC announced that it filed the lawsuit in US District Court for the Western District of Washington. The FTC press release said it is "seeking a permanent injunction in federal court that would prohibit Amazon from engaging in its unlawful conduct and pry loose Amazon's monopolistic control to restore competition."

The lawsuit seeks declarations that Amazon's conduct violates federal and state laws. It asks for an injunction prohibiting the conduct described in the lawsuit along with unspecified "structural relief" that would be "necessary to redress and prevent recurrence of Amazon's violations of the law." Structural relief could involve breaking up the company.

  • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday September 28, @02:23PM

    by Freeman (732) on Thursday September 28, @02:23PM (#1326205) Journal

    They've all been sued for Anti-trust / Monopoly. Here's hoping that Google and Amazon have a worse time of it.

