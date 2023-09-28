23/09/28/1510239 story
Raspberry Pi 5 has been announced for an October launch of 4 GB ($60) and 8 GB RAM ($80) variants. Features include:
- 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU
- VideoCore VII GPU, supporting OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan 1.2
- Dual 4Kp60 HDMI® display output
- 4Kp60 HEVC decoder
- Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi®
- Bluetooth 5.0 / Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
- High-speed microSD card interface with SDR104 mode support
- 2 × USB 3.0 ports, supporting simultaneous 5Gbps operation
- 2 × USB 2.0 ports
- Gigabit Ethernet, with PoE+ support (requires separate PoE+ HAT, coming soon)
- 2 × 4-lane MIPI camera/display transceivers
- PCIe 2.0 x1 interface for fast peripherals
- Raspberry Pi standard 40-pin GPIO header
- Real-time clock
- Power button
CPU performance should be about 2-3x the Raspberry Pi 4 from three generational Cortex-A increases (from A72, skipping A73/A75 to A76), 33% higher clock speed (from the updated 1.8 GHz of RPi4), and a superior process node (16nm from 28nm).
[...] One notable loss is the analogue 3.5mm audio jack. Most users will be getting audio from micro-HDMI.
Specs were accidentally leaked about a day in advance, for example by element14 (farnell) or the MicroLinux YouTube channel (6m1s video).
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday September 28, @07:18PM
The PCIe 2.0 x1 connector can run at PCIe 3.0 x1 speed [youtu.be].
https://www.phoronix.com/review/raspberry-pi-5-benchmarks/3 [phoronix.com]
Sometimes it beats the RK3588S. Maybe in benchmarks that don't utilize the extra A55 cores in the RK3588 very well.
I think the VideoCore graphics are going to be much worse, but possibly a 2x improvement over Pi4. More tests needed.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday September 28, @07:35PM (1 child)
https://www.phoronix.com/forums/forum/phoronix/latest-phoronix-articles/1412037-raspberry-pi-5-benchmarks-significantly-better-performance-improved-i-o?p=1412054#post1412054 [phoronix.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday September 28, @07:39PM
https://libreelec.tv/2023/09/28/rpi5-support/ [libreelec.tv]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday September 28, @07:44PM
Its nice. I'm not claiming otherwise.
It is, however, sad that "most" pi projects die when the microSD dies and takes everything with it.
A simple solution would be to ship all Pi with dual microSD and raid mirroring by default.
Of course most people will not monitor their Pi, so projects would simply die after two microSD fail instead of just one.
Still, an interesting idea I wish it supported.