Raspberry Pi 5 Announced

posted by martyb on Thursday September 28, @07:02PM
takyon writes:

Raspberry Pi 5 has been announced for an October launch of 4 GB ($60) and 8 GB RAM ($80) variants. Features include:

  • 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU
  • VideoCore VII GPU, supporting OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan 1.2
  • Dual 4Kp60 HDMI® display output
  • 4Kp60 HEVC decoder
  • Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi®
  • Bluetooth 5.0 / Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
  • High-speed microSD card interface with SDR104 mode support
  • 2 × USB 3.0 ports, supporting simultaneous 5Gbps operation
  • 2 × USB 2.0 ports
  • Gigabit Ethernet, with PoE+ support (requires separate PoE+ HAT, coming soon)
  • 2 × 4-lane MIPI camera/display transceivers
  • PCIe 2.0 x1 interface for fast peripherals
  • Raspberry Pi standard 40-pin GPIO header
  • Real-time clock
  • Power button

CPU performance should be about 2-3x the Raspberry Pi 4 from three generational Cortex-A increases (from A72, skipping A73/A75 to A76), 33% higher clock speed (from the updated 1.8 GHz of RPi4), and a superior process node (16nm from 28nm).

[...] One notable loss is the analogue 3.5mm audio jack. Most users will be getting audio from micro-HDMI.

Specs were accidentally leaked about a day in advance, for example by element14 (farnell) or the MicroLinux YouTube channel (6m1s video).

Original Submission


  by takyon on Thursday September 28, @07:18PM

    by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Thursday September 28, @07:18PM (#1326232) Journal

    The PCIe 2.0 x1 connector can run at PCIe 3.0 x1 speed [youtu.be].

    https://www.phoronix.com/review/raspberry-pi-5-benchmarks/3 [phoronix.com]

    Sometimes it beats the RK3588S. Maybe in benchmarks that don't utilize the extra A55 cores in the RK3588 very well.

    I think the VideoCore graphics are going to be much worse, but possibly a 2x improvement over Pi4. More tests needed.

  by takyon on Thursday September 28, @07:35PM

    by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Thursday September 28, @07:35PM (#1326234) Journal

    https://www.phoronix.com/forums/forum/phoronix/latest-phoronix-articles/1412037-raspberry-pi-5-benchmarks-significantly-better-performance-improved-i-o?p=1412054#post1412054 [phoronix.com]

    There are significant changes in I/O performance over RPi4 .. SD supports SRD104, USB3 runs at 5Gbps on both sockets, LPDDR4 RAM, all the GPIO periperals are now managed by a dedicated RP1 chip (Cortex M3) to add bandwidth and capability. The PCIe connector will open the door to new HATs that can boot the board from flash storage (some are already in development). I'm sure lots more detail on IO changes will appear once all the documentation goes public.

    In the RK3358 RK3588 comparison: It's been around for nearly a year and I'm still waiting for someone to upstream HDMI drivers and media codecs so I don't have to run some horrid quality BSP kernel fork before the distro I work on (LibreELEC) can create a working image. RPi5: I had a functionally complete (to the same level as existing RPi4) image built and running 58 mins after DHL delivered the board sample; It's the least-effort board bring-up I've ever done with the distro. I'm sure Pi devs (and the numerous well-known contractors and development shops they hired to do specific things) will give themselves a short break and beer today, but then pushing code upstream will start.

    by takyon on Thursday September 28, @07:39PM

      by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Thursday September 28, @07:39PM (#1326235) Journal

      https://libreelec.tv/2023/09/28/rpi5-support/ [libreelec.tv]

      BCM2712 supports HEVC 4K60 hardware decoding. It no longer supports H264 in hardware. This might sound odd but it removes the RPi4’s 1080p restriction on H264 decoding and the 4K H264 test media we have has played. The big increase in performance from the Quad-Core A76 chip means RPi5 can software decode AV1, H264, VC1, VP9, and more at 1080p with ease. In our testing with YouTube and inputstream.adaptive a surprising amount of 4K media also plays. Optimised (lower refresh-rate and bitrate) 4K30 VP9 is generally fine while more demanding 4K60 VP9 content is not possible; it will play but frames are being dropped.

  by VLM on Thursday September 28, @07:44PM

    by VLM (445) on Thursday September 28, @07:44PM (#1326237)

    Its nice. I'm not claiming otherwise.

    It is, however, sad that "most" pi projects die when the microSD dies and takes everything with it.

    A simple solution would be to ship all Pi with dual microSD and raid mirroring by default.

    Of course most people will not monitor their Pi, so projects would simply die after two microSD fail instead of just one.

    Still, an interesting idea I wish it supported.

