Raspberry Pi 5 has been announced for an October launch of 4 GB ($60) and 8 GB RAM ($80) variants. Features include:

2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU

VideoCore VII GPU, supporting OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan 1.2

Dual 4Kp60 HDMI® display output

4Kp60 HEVC decoder

Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi®

Bluetooth 5.0 / Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

High-speed microSD card interface with SDR104 mode support

2 × USB 3.0 ports, supporting simultaneous 5Gbps operation

2 × USB 2.0 ports

Gigabit Ethernet, with PoE+ support (requires separate PoE+ HAT, coming soon)

2 × 4-lane MIPI camera/display transceivers

PCIe 2.0 x1 interface for fast peripherals

Raspberry Pi standard 40-pin GPIO header

Real-time clock

Power button

CPU performance should be about 2-3x the Raspberry Pi 4 from three generational Cortex-A increases (from A72, skipping A73/A75 to A76), 33% higher clock speed (from the updated 1.8 GHz of RPi4), and a superior process node (16nm from 28nm).

[...] One notable loss is the analogue 3.5mm audio jack. Most users will be getting audio from micro-HDMI.

Specs were accidentally leaked about a day in advance, for example by element14 (farnell) or the MicroLinux YouTube channel (6m1s video).