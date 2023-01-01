The post stated that Amazon is "actively monitoring the rapid evolution of generative AI and the impact it is having on reading, writing, and publishing" and that "very few" publishers will be affected by the change. Authors and publishers will also have the option to seek an exception to the rule.

The rule change will "probably not" be a "gamechanger for managing the influx of AI-written content on Amazon's platform," said Dr Miriam Johnson, senior lecturer in publishing at Oxford Brookes University. "It will dent the numbers a bit, but for those who are making money by flooding the market with AI-generated books and publishing more than three a day, they will find a work-around."

[...] The new sets of rules come after Amazon removed suspected AI-generated books that were falsely listed as being written by the author Jane Friedman. Earlier this month, books about mushroom foraging listed on Amazon were reported as likely to have been AI-generated and therefore containing potentially dangerous advice. AI-generated travel books have also flooded the site.

"I'm glad to see Amazon taking these sensible, incremental steps, and I hope they are prepared to do more as needed," said Friedman of the three-book rule. "AI-generated material is unlikely to disappear any time soon given the numerous courses now being promoted to people seeking to make easy profits from selling AI-generated material – much of it low-quality and some of it even fraudulent, as I experienced."