At CERN, an experiment investigated how gravity acts on antimatter. General relativity predicts that all matter follows gravitational attraction. However, recent decades in cosmology raised enough questions about our understanding of gravity. So, investigating the behavior of exotic matter is necessary to confirm predictions from general relativity. Antimatter has been available for quite a while; the first positrons were created in 1932. Yet, measuring the effect of gravity on charged particles is very difficult. Gravitational force is much weaker than electromagnetic force. The research team used anti-hydrogen (electrically neutral) to observe the effect of gravity. And yes, antihydrogen falls down.

This article was taken from Nature: Observation of the effect of gravity on the motion of antimatter