Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Antimatter Falls Down, Not Up: First Experimental Evidence

posted by martyb on Friday September 29, @02:07PM   Printer-friendly
from the Physics dept.
Science

einar writes:

At CERN, an experiment investigated how gravity acts on antimatter. General relativity predicts that all matter follows gravitational attraction. However, recent decades in cosmology raised enough questions about our understanding of gravity. So, investigating the behavior of exotic matter is necessary to confirm predictions from general relativity. Antimatter has been available for quite a while; the first positrons were created in 1932. Yet, measuring the effect of gravity on charged particles is very difficult. Gravitational force is much weaker than electromagnetic force. The research team used anti-hydrogen (electrically neutral) to observe the effect of gravity. And yes, antihydrogen falls down.

This article was taken from Nature: Observation of the effect of gravity on the motion of antimatter

Original Submission


«  Amazon Limiting AI Generated Book Sales
This discussion was created by martyb (76) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Antimatter Falls Down, Not Up: First Experimental Evidence | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.