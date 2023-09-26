from the serial-hydrater dept.
In an utterly firm effort to undercut plant-based rivals, big players in the dairy industry are again putting the squeeze on lawmakers to outlaw the use of the term "milk" for non-dairy beverages—or, in Food and Drug Administration lingo, beverages that are not the "lacteal secretion of cows."
Earlier this year, the dairy industry's blood curdled when the regulatory agency released a draft guidance stating that plant-based milk alternatives can keep using the term. It was a move that followed years of sour resentment over the labeling.
The FDA did humbly admit that almonds and other sources of plant-based milk don't, in fact, lactate;
[...] Following the FDA's milk ruling, dairy industry groups rounded up support from lawmakers to try to reverse it. Specifically, they got members of the House and Senate to push a bill called the DAIRY PRIDE Act.
[...] Dairy-state lawmakers are now trying to get the bill signed into law in the coming months as part of the 2023 farm bill reauthorization, according to a report by Stat News.
People that drink milk alternatives, don't want to drink milk. People that want to drink milk, don't confuse Almond/Coconut "milk" for milk.
What about goats' milk? Cleansing milk for removing makeup, milk of magnesia (medication), the milksnake (a reptile)?
I don't drink milk (dairy), but, yeah [dumpaday.com].
