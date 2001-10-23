LOS ANGELES—Mercedes-Benz has never shied away from new technology. Historically, the carmaker has been an early adopter and developer of systems such as antilock brakes, stability control, airbags, and adaptive cruise control. With its EQ line of all-electric vehicles well underway, Mercedes-Benz is now making a push toward automated driving.

We sampled the new Drive Pilot system, which will be available on the 2024 Mercedes-Benz S-Class and EQS sedans, on some of the most congested highways in Los Angeles. It's the first level 3 automated driving system approved for use in the US, but initially it will only be available and active in California and Nevada. Drive Pilot allows for hands-free highway driving similar to other systems, such as Super Cruise from GM, BlueCruise from Ford, or Highway Assistant from BMW, but goes further by allowing the driver to also take their eyes off the road.

In dense traffic, the system flawlessly maintained a safe following distance and kept the vehicle dead-center in its lane. It slowed to a graceful stop and accelerated just as smoothly. Many vehicles can do this with their own highway driving assist functions, but the difference with Drive Pilot is our ability to look away from the road. You can take in the scenery out the side windows, open a browser in the infotainment screen and do some web surfing, watch a video on YouTube, or play a game with your passenger. Yes, we can also assume some would even feel the urge to be work-productive with this newfound time.

The driver cannot doze off, though, nor can they recline or spend too much time turned around talking to rear-seat passengers. A camera tracks the driver's eyes and head movement to ensure they will be ready to take over driving duties at a moment's notice.

Drive Pilot cannot be retrofitted to existing EQS or S-Class sedans, though. The system must be ordered at the time of purchase, but the cost is a surprise. Rather than charge for all the equipment upfront, Drive Pilot will initially be rolled out as a $2,500 annual subscription.

Confidence in Drive Pilot is high within Mercedes-Benz, as the system has been active in Germany for over a year without incident. That confidence is demonstrated by Mercedes' decision to assume liability for the vehicle while Drive Pilot is in use.

To initially activate the system, viewing a seven-minute instructional video is also required. Operators are also responsible for keeping their vehicle in good condition. The sensors must be clean, tires must be in good condition, and the vehicle must also be properly maintained and serviced.