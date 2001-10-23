from the too-hot dept.
https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/eclipses/home/
Safety is the number one priority when viewing a solar eclipse. Be sure you're familiar with and follow these safety guidelines when viewing an eclipse.
[...]
Quick fact:
The U.S. will experience the next two solar eclipses: an annular in October 2023 and a total in April 2024. You can see the paths and download the map of these eclipses here. See Also: Annular Solar Eclipse: October 14, 2023
Total Solar Eclipse: April 8, 2024
from Annular solar eclipse 2023: Everything you need to know about North America's 'ring of fire' eclipse
Roughly 11 years after the same type of solar eclipse crossed the U.S. Southwest on May 20, 2012, this one will be visible from a similar region, crossing eight U.S. states from Oregon to Texas, according to NASA.
During an annular solar eclipse, the moon appears slightly smaller than the sun, so it can't block the entire disk. The result is a beautiful "ring of fire." Here's everything you need to know about this rare event.
The Total Solar Eclipse event on April 8, 2024 will be a Partial Solar Eclipse in the UK. Solar and Lunar Eclipses in Europe – Next 10 Years