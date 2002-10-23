23/10/02/150214 story
from the my.lucy.liu.bot dept.
The rise of virtual artificial intelligence (AI) girlfriends is enabling the silent epidemic of loneliness in an entire generation of young men. It is also having severe consequences for America’s future.
Are they really lonely if they have their AI girlfriend?
Interesting how this becomes a man problem, and not a woman problem. The blame here is entirely shifted towards the male of the species. While women are somehow innocent victims, as per usual. Are there no AI boyfriends, there are. They just don't seem to be problematic. Which is odd.
