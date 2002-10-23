Elon Musk's X removes general option to report misleading info about politics:
X (formerly Twitter) appears to have removed an option that allowed users in a handful of markets to directly report misleading information about politics.
An Australian digital research group called Reset.Australia spotted the change and posted an open letter (via the Guardian), addressed to X's country manager, in which it writes:
A recent change to your reporting process appears to have left Australian users unable to report electoral misinformation. This is because the categories for reporting in Australia offer no option to report electoral misinformation. Users are offered inappropriate categories such as hate speech, abuse, spam, imitation etc. Previously Australian users could select 'It's misleading' about 'Politics' category. This may leave violative content subject to an inappropriate review process and not labelled or removed in compliance with your policies.
The group warns X that the change could breach Australia's misinformation code — which it notes requires signatories to enable users to "report content or behaviours to Signatories that violate their policies... through publicly available and accessible reporting tools".
"X's Civic Integrity Policy makes clear that electoral misinformation is against your policies (see appendix 2). Users should be able to report this content appropriately," it adds. The letter also points out the timing of the change comes ahead of a major vote — dubbing it "extremely concerning that Australians would lose the ability to report serious misinformation weeks away from a major referendum".
TechCrunch has confirmed in our own tests that an option on X to directly report election misinformation no longer appears for users with an IP address located in the US, Australia, Brazil or Spain — which were some of the earliest markets to get the ability to report political misinformation.
Instead users who click on the "report post" option in the drop-down menu attached to each post (i.e. tweet) are presented with options to make reports for the following reasons: Hate; abuse & harassment; violent speech; child safety; privacy; spam; suicide or self harm; sensitive or disturbing media; deceptive identities; violent & hateful entities.
The closest option to misleading information is to make a report for deceptive identities — but the option is focused on account impersonation, including of brands, so looks ill-suited to reporting other types of political misinformation.
[...] We emailed X's press office regarding the removal of a direct option for users to report misleading information about politics, asking how the move squares with its wider claims to be investing in election integrity (repeated by CEO Linda Yaccarino in an interview with the Financial Times today) — but the company did not engage with our questions — just firing out its latest empty auto-reply which states: "Busy now, check back later."
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Tuesday October 03, @02:25PM (1 child)
Politics is about changing your mind and letting you know all about your wrong think. Seems like a button to report that is redundant. Even more so, the only people that actually care are politicians and bureaucrats.
If politicians were useful at checking big business, then maybe, but so far in my life I've yet to see any real action on this front for the people as they are all paid shills.
For the most part, things are fine in America. Folks are fed, they have homes, jobs. Is it utopia? No, but I've traveled a lot and nowhere is. Are there issues? Yup, every time someone changes something. Is there a perfect state of the world where everybody would be happy? Only communists and socialists and dictators think so.
Until we bring god back, community back, small time agriculture/family farms, focus on neighbors and friendships, or some combination of these things, the human mind will wander and continually come up with dumb shit to whine about. There is no doubt to me that social media and the wrong influences will kill this society, but a button to report it on a crappy social media site is like pissing into the wind.
Until then, folks should remember they're fat and housed and can run their mouths while mostly being totally left alone and sometimes subsidized. For most on planet earth, that is the ultimate dream (until they get bored).
(Score: 1, Troll) by Opportunist on Tuesday October 03, @02:41PM
God? Have you read his ad brochure?
Back when this fuckhead was in charge, people were hellbent on killing each other over shit like wearing the wrong clothing or eating the wrong stuff.
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Tuesday October 03, @02:37PM
I'm not a Twitter user, but recently I read about a "community notes" [twitter.com] option.
Could that be used instead? It won't solve the misinformation problem, but might help a bit.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Tuesday October 03, @02:39PM
Was he pissed that his posts get flagged constantly?
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Tuesday October 03, @02:44PM
It's a complete waste of time. The most obvious (mis)use of the feature has been to falsely label anything that doesn't kowtow to your narrative as "hate speech", "misinformation", "triggering" or some other such nonsense. It winds up just being noise because it comes across as nothing more than political posturing.