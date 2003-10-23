When it comes to early access games, the only thing harder than code and quality assurance may be setting expectations.

Kerbal Space Program 2 was initially announced for 2020, then, after a whole bunch of development shifts, arrived in early access in February 2023—a bit too early, as suggested by player feedback. There were complaints about missing features and missing tutorials, but now there's an issue with having too much of something: Windows registry entries.

As detailed in a bug report, Kerbal Space Program 2 (KSP2) drops lots and lots of "PqsObjectState" entries into the Windows registry. The initial bug report offers a 322MB text file of them, to the point that the game started throwing "PlayerPrefsException" errors and refusing to load. The issue seems to be with how the game is using the Unity engine's PlayerPrefs game preference storing system.

[...] Discussion on Reddit, Steam, and elsewhere differs on the severity of the issue, with speculation that the developers simply set the wrong kind of variable for preferences, leading to the windfall of Registry entries. While there's heated debate about whether a stuffed registry can contribute to game performance issues or wider system problems, beyond a few hundred MB of chewed-up space, there is one broad point of agreement: It's a bad look for a game already viewed as having been offered up too early, even with a prominent Early Access label.

[...] Steam, among other platforms, continues to let customers review early access games. Kerbal Space Program is aggregated for all reviews as "Overwhelmingly Positive," while KSP2 is "Mixed" for all reviews, and "Mostly Negative" for 342 recent reviews, as of this writing. We will see whether this kind of feedback helps shape the game for its final release.