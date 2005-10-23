Paying at the pump is for chumps - when you can get gas for free - and illegal, but it didn't stop a Detroit man from stealing almost 800 gallons of gas at the Shell at Eight Mile and Wyoming.

[...] And when the clerks inside try to stop it - they can't.

"Every time we push Pump Three stop, it wasn't doing anything," [station owner Mo] said. "We have to shut off the whole pumps - we have emergency stops."

[...] But it's not just one guy, and this maneuver is not new, just re-surfacing.

Like at a Speedway station Downriver – in Riverview this month. In that case, they used a bait-and-switch. One guy distracted the clerk with a Cash App problem inside, while the other hacked the pump.