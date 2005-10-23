from the fuel-your-wireless-audio-connection dept.
Some gas station owners are falling victim to a sophisticated scam. Scammers are using cellphone's Bluetooth option to hack the pump - and get it for free:
Paying at the pump is for chumps - when you can get gas for free - and illegal, but it didn't stop a Detroit man from stealing almost 800 gallons of gas at the Shell at Eight Mile and Wyoming.
[...] And when the clerks inside try to stop it - they can't.
"Every time we push Pump Three stop, it wasn't doing anything," [station owner Mo] said. "We have to shut off the whole pumps - we have emergency stops."
[...] But it's not just one guy, and this maneuver is not new, just re-surfacing.
Like at a Speedway station Downriver – in Riverview this month. In that case, they used a bait-and-switch. One guy distracted the clerk with a Cash App problem inside, while the other hacked the pump.
Originally spotted on Schneier on Security.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 05, @06:30PM
Not a hero, plainly flawed individuals; but the victims are the guys who raise prices 5 minutes after the missiles fly, and lower them 10 months after the peace treaty is signed.
The real villains siphon from individuals, perhaps breaking their gas cap in the process or worse--punching a hole in the tank. Fuck those guys.