AI chip startup Tenstorrent announced on Monday that it will use Samsung's foundry to manufacture its next generation of products, with both partners alluding to potential future RISC-V collaborations.

"Samsung Foundry's commitment to advancing semiconductor technology aligns with our vision for advancing RISC-V and AI and makes them an ideal partner to bring our AI chiplets to market," beamed Tenstorrent CEO Jim Keller.

Samsung's head of US Foundry business echoed those sentiments: "Samsung's advanced silicon manufacturing nodes will accelerate Tenstorrent's innovations in RISC-V and AI for datacenter and automotive solutions."

Tenstorrent hopes to become an alternative to Nvidia for AI hardware. It builds some of its products – such as its 2023 standalone ML computer, Black Hole – on RISC-V CPU cores. Sixteen of them, to be exact.

In June, Samsung announced it was an official member of the RISC-V Software Ecosystem, which develops code to run on open processor architecture.

The current deal for next-gen products, however, has the Korean megalith manufacturing Tenstorrent's Quasar chiplet using Samsung's SF4X process and 4nm architecture.

[...] "We leave the decision to them where the chips get made," said [Tenstorrent vice president of strategy and corporate communications Bob] Grim. The veep noted that his current customers – LG Electronics and Hyundai – are both in Korea.

Samsung is a licensee of Arm processor designs – a rival to RISC-V. Working with Tenstorrent gives Samsung potential exposure to the open processor design that could help it to win more fabrication work from other RISC-V players.