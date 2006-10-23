Stories
YouTube's Crackdown on Ad Blockers Intensifies

posted by hubie on Saturday October 07, @03:30AM
from the begun-the-ad-blocker-wars-have dept.
Security

owl writes:

YouTube appears to be ramping up its efforts to crackdown on ad blocks

The platform has reportedly been sending users with ad blockers enabled more aggressive prompts, warning them to either "Allow YouTube ads" or subscribe to YouTube Premium. The notification appears in place of videos or as a pop-up when playing videos on fullscreen.

If the viewer fails to comply, the platform threatens to block video playback after three plays. Why we care. This is promising news for advertisers in terms of extending your ad's reach. However, it's important to consider that pushing ads onto people who have no interest may not yield great results, as they're less likely to convert into customers.

  by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 07, @03:51AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday October 07, @03:51AM (#1327657)

    I haven't encountered this yet. If they go through with it, they could drive millions of users to anywhere else and lose water cooler relevance.

