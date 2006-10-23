Despite leading AI companies' attempts to block users from turning AI image generators into engines of racist content, many 4chan users are still turning to these tools to "quickly flood the Internet with racist garbage," 404 Media reported.

404 Media uncovered one 4chan thread where users recommended various AI tools, including Stable Diffusion and DALL-E, but specifically linked to Bing AI's text-to-image generator (which is powered by DALL-E 3) as a "quick method." After finding the right tool—which could also be a more old-school photo-editing tool like Photoshop—users are instructed to add incendiary captions and share the images on social media to create a blitz of racist images online.

Perhaps because Bing AI's tool has seemingly been deemed the quickest method, it has potentially become the most popular tool in the thread. 404 Media concluded that—"judging by the images' default square format, the uniform 1024 x 1024 resolution"—"most of the images in the thread appear to be generated with Bing," then spread on social media platforms, including Telegram, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

It's unclear what steps that makers of the AI image generators seemingly favored by 4chan users have taken to block methods 404 Media said were used to circumvent filters.

Microsoft's spokesperson told Ars that the "Bing Image Creator is a tool designed to help inspire people's creativity. As with any new technology, some are trying to use it in unintended ways. We are investigating these reports and will take action as needed in accordance with our content policy, which prohibits the creation of harmful content.