Resin printer company Peopoly created quite a buzz with the unveiling of a prototype beltless FDM 3D printer, the Magneto X, at the East Coast RepRap Festival. The new printer is a desk top machine with a huge 400 x 300 x 300 mm build volume and print speeds up to 800mm/s. It borrows a design feature seen on CNC machines: magnetic linear motors. Normally, 3D printers move their components with rotating stepper motors attached to gears and pulleys. The linear motor can be thought of as a flat, unrolled motor with the "rotor" attached to the moving component – the tool head – and the stator forming a track along one axis.

Dubbed the "MagXY" system, the tool head seems to levitate across the gantry without obvious means. It has a top print speed of 800 mm/s with a max acceleration of 22,000 mm/s², which would make it faster than modern Core XY printers from Bambu Lab.

[...] Peopoly is known for high end, large scale, liquid resin 3D printers and the Magneto X will be it's first plastic pushing printer. The printer will likewise be a premium machine with a price tag starting at $1999, currently on sale for $1399 during the pre-order phase. The optional enclosure will cost $79 more. Printers are expected to begin shipping in late November.

[...] Peopoly is leaning hard into the Open Source community. Not only have they become backers of Klipper firmware, they are also using – and supporting – Open Source OcraSlicer. The Magneto X's nozzles are compatible with the popular E3D's V6 volcano which suggests the machine will be open to modification by users. Peopoly also states its machine can be used without joining a cloud-based system and promises customer data will not be collected.

The 3D printer will have a load cell sensor for precise auto leveling and four independent Z-axis stepper motors for dynamic adjustments. The hotend is rated to 300 degrees Celsius, and with an available enclosure will be able to print engineering grade materials. Prints will be monitored with an included camera which can also take time lapses.