We Now Know How Cats Purr—Why They Purr is Still Up for Debate

posted by hubie on Sunday October 08, @03:03AM   Printer-friendly
from the happy-kitty,-sleepy-kitty,-purr-purr-purr dept.
Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/science/2023/10/we-now-know-how-cats-purr-why-they-purr-is-still-up-for-debate/

There are few things more gratifying to cat lovers than a contentedly purring feline. But the precise mechanisms by which kitties produce those pleasant, low-frequency rumblings has been a matter of some debate among scientists. Now a team of Austrian scientists has determined that connective tissues embedded in cats' vocal cords play a crucial role in this ability, according to a new paper published in the journal Current Biology. The authors argue that their findings call for a reassessment of the current prevailing hypothesis about how cats purr.

Purring is mostly exclusive to cats, although certain other species can produce purr-like sounds, including raccoons, mongooses, kangaroos, badgers, rabbits, and guinea pigs. And cats are usually divided into those that purr (Felinae) and those that roar (Pantherinae); no cat species can do both. The latter category includes lions, tigers, jaguars, and leopards, and scientists have suggested that the roaring capability is due to an incompletely ossified hyoid bone in the larynx. "Purrers," by contrast, have a completely ossified hyoid, although the purring snow leopard is a rare exception.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by sgleysti on Sunday October 08, @03:31AM

    by sgleysti (56) on Sunday October 08, @03:31AM (#1327791)

    ...scientists have suggested that the roaring capability is due to an incompletely ossified hyoid bone in the larynx. "Purrers," by contrast, have a completely ossified hyoid...

    Sounds like Jeffrey Epstein [thedailybeast.com] would have been of the purring variety then.

