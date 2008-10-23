First, Badbox. Cheap Android streaming boxes, usually costing less than $50, are sold online and in brick-and-mortar shops. These set-top boxes often are unbranded or sold under different names, partly obscuring their source. In the second half of 2022, Human Security says in its report, its researchers spotted an Android app that appeared to be linked to inauthentic traffic and connected to the domain flyermobi.com. When Milisic posted his initial findings about the T95 Android box in January, the research also pointed to the flyermobi domain. The team at Human purchased the box and multiple others, and started diving in.

[...] The TV devices are built in China. Somewhere before they reach the hands of resellers—researchers don't exactly know where—a firmware backdoor is added to them. This backdoor, which is based on the Triada malware first spotted by security firm Kaspersky in 2016, modifies one element of the Android operating system, allowing itself to access apps installed on the devices. Then it phones home. "Unbeknownst to the user, when you plug this thing in, it goes to a command and control (C2) in China and downloads an instruction set and starts doing a bunch of bad stuff," Reid says.

[...] Then there's what Human Security calls Peachpit. This is an app-based fraud element, which has been present on both the TV boxes as well as Android phones and iPhones, Reid says. The company identified 39 Android, iOS, and TV box apps that were involved. "These are template-based applications—not very high quality," says Joao Santos, a security researcher at the company. Apps about developing six-pack abs and logging the amount of water a person drinks were included.

The apps performed a range of fraudulent behavior, including hidden advertisements, spoofed web traffic, and malvertising. The research says that while those behind Peachpit appear different from those behind Badbox, it is likely they are working together in some way. "They have this SDK that did the ad fraud part, and we found a version of this SDK that matches the name of the module that was being dropped on the Badbox," Santos says, referring to a software development kit. "That was another level of connection that we found."

[...] While the attackers have been slowed, the boxes are still in people's homes and on their networks. And unless someone has technical skills, the malware is very hard to remove. "You can think of these Badboxes as kind of like sleeper cells. They're just sitting there waiting for instruction sets," Reid says. Ultimately, for people buying TV streaming boxes, the advice is to buy branded devices, where the manufacturer is clear and trusted. As Reid says, "Friends don't let friends plug in weird IoT devices into their home networks."