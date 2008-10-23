Stories
Tom Hanks Warns Dental Plan Ad Image is AI Fake

posted by hubie on Monday October 09, @02:59PM   Printer-friendly
News

Tom Hanks has warned an advert that appears to be fronted by him is in fact an artificial intelligence (AI) fake:

"There's a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me," the actor wrote on Instagram.

"I have nothing to do with it," he added.

Hanks has previously spoken about the "artistic challenge" that AI poses his industry, and the issue has been central to recent strikes by high-profile Hollywood actors and writers.

As AI systems have grown in power and sophistication, so have concerns about their ability to create ever more realistic virtual versions of real people - what are sometimes called deepfakes.

[...] In September, Google announced it would require any political adverts that ran on its platform to disclose if they had been created with AI.

[...] Fears about being displaced by AI have helped drive a wave of strikes that have disrupted Hollywood, with Stranger Things and the Last of Us among the shows to be affected.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA), which represents screenwriters, recently reached a tentative agreement with studio bosses to bring their industrial action to an end.

However, a separate dispute involving actors - which is also partly motivated by fears about AI resulting in fewer acting jobs - remains unresolved.

Original Submission


