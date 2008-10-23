Stories
The Age of Promptography

posted by hubie on Tuesday October 10, @12:30AM   Printer-friendly
from the say-cheese dept.
looorg writes:

What is a photography anyway?

"World's first AI art award ignites debate about what is photography."

The artists won the world's first artificial intelligence art award at the Ballarat International Foto Biennale with a life-like image of sisters cuddling an octopus, which was created using computer prompts, instead of a camera.

"Many people say my pictures make them uncomfortable ... When I explain that AI creates them as a kind of collage... many laugh, others are distressed and find them disgusting... "

https://www.smh.com.au/culture/art-and-design/world-s-first-ai-art-award-ignites-debate-about-what-is-photography-20231004-p5e9td.html

