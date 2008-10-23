23/10/08/2314200 story
What is a photography anyway?
"World's first AI art award ignites debate about what is photography."
The artists won the world's first artificial intelligence art award at the Ballarat International Foto Biennale with a life-like image of sisters cuddling an octopus, which was created using computer prompts, instead of a camera.
"Many people say my pictures make them uncomfortable ... When I explain that AI creates them as a kind of collage... many laugh, others are distressed and find them disgusting... "
