I am still amazed how few people – even in IT – have heard of Windows Copilot. Microsoft's deep integration of Bing Chat into Windows 11 was announced with much fanfare back in May.
Microsoft hasn't been quiet about it – indeed it can’t seem to shut up about Copilot this and Copilot that – yet it seems that the real impact of this sudden Copilotization of all the things has somehow managed to fly under the radar.
[...] Microsoft has rushed to get Copilot into its operating system
[...] Windows Copilot looks just like Bing Chat – which may be why IT folks haven't given it a second look. Bing Chat has been available in Microsoft's Edge Browser for months – no biggie.
But Windows Copilot only looks like Bing Chat. While Bing Chat runs within the isolated environment of the web browser, Copilot abandons those safeties. Copilot can touch and change Windows system settings – not all of them (at least not yet) but some of them, with more being added all the time. That means Microsoft's AI chatbot has broken loose of its hermetically sealed browser, and has the run of our PCs.
[...] Every day we learn of new prompt injection attacks – weaponizing the ambiguities of human language (and, sometimes, just the right level of noise) to override the guardrails keeping AI chatbots on the straight and narrow. Consider a prompt injection attack hidden within a Word document: Submitted to Windows Copilot for an analysis and summary, the document also injects a script that silently transmits a copy of the files in the working directory to the attacker.
That sort of potential attack means that Microsoft needs to be very careful exactly what to enable in Windows Copilot, and how to enable it. Unfortunately, the strange-loop nature of AI chatbots means that it's difficult – maybe even impossible – to game out every possible attack scenario. Human language is just too weird, and the AI chatbots themselves are still very poorly understood.
Microsoft has rushed to get Copilot into its operating system. Nadella and co. feel as though they've stumbled on the best opportunity they've ever had to checkmate Google – the boogeyman they imagine as their biggest competitor. But this year has not been a stellar one for Microsoft's security profile – nor for the way it's fronted up about those issues.
When things start to go pear-shaped with Windows Copilot, will we know? Does Microsoft really believe it can win the race against a generation of Black Hat hackers who use language as a weapon? Or will we see this feature removed after release, as Microsoft rethinks desktop security in the age of pervasive AI?
Meanwhile, loorg has found this piece:
Copilot Deficit. MS Losing Money Per User.
Microsoft is apparently losing $20 per user per month that installs and pays the subscription fee ($10/month) to use Copilot. You have got to be fairly desperate to gain market share if you are willing to sell it at a loss. Or they want to hook customers early to later hike the price, as per usual.
Perhaps more importantly, are you getting your subfees worth of code or help per month?
Is the loss real tho? After all they are hooking a developer to their service and they are gaining code and data every month to feed into their machine. Most of that code is probably from the Copilot so it's feeding itself on itself, creating delusions or AI induced hallucinations. Eventually it will start to believe it's own code.
As the WSJ notes, individuals pay $10 per month for GitHub Copilot, but multiple sources told it that the service loses an average of $20 per user per month, with some users costing Microsoft as much as $80 per month. So it's likely that this situation played a role in the company's decision to charge a lot more for the AI capabilities it will soon provide via Microsoft 365 Copilot. That service will cost customers $30 per user per month on top of the normal monthly Microsoft 365 subscription fee (which varies by tier). It's not coincidental that Google will charge an identical additional per-user fee for its similar Duet AI offering.
