Regular salt looks like a fine white powder. Sure, it tastes good, but it's not very interesting to look at.
But what if I told you that you could transform the salt sitting in your kitchen into a work of art?
What if I told you that within a few hours, you could turn white, powdery salt into premium salt crystals shaped like pyramids, flowers and Eiffel towers?
Plus, you don't need to be good at art. You don't need to carve those pyramids yourself. Just sit beside the stove, and watch as pyramid salt crystals grow from a dish of salt water right before your eyes.
Let me show you how to do just that.
To my knowledge, it's the only such guide on the Internet.
by VLM on Saturday October 14, @03:56PM
Before someone shits themselves in terror at the idea of "adding chemicals" like potassium alum, pickles used to use about half a tb in each quart jar.
It used to be used in baking powder before the "fake news" scare in the 70s about aluminum, so "most" baking powder today is aluminum free, but it seems mostly harmless in low doses.
You'll know if you eat too much, you'll get a stomach ache. As a salt additive it'll be impossible to "OD" on potassium alum as the salt would dehydrate and kill you long, long before the alum would give you a minor tummy ache.
I've had very mixed results using alum to corrode broken steel taps out of aluminum blocks. It's incredibly slow, but it'll never corrode the aluminum and it won't blind you or stain your skin like conc nitric will. You don't have to dissolve the entire tap, just enough of it to make the broken parts loose enough to remove. Heat helps but its still very slow.