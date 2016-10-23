Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The 69th Annual IEEE International Electron Device Meeting is set to start on 9 December, and the conference teaser shows that researchers have been extending the roadmap for a number of technologies, notably those used to make CPUs and GPUs.
Because chip companies can’t keep on increasing transistor density by scaling down chip features in two dimenstions, they have moved into the third dimension by stacking chips on top of each other. Now they’re working to build transistors on top of each other within those chips. Next, it appears likely, they will squeeze still more into the third dimension by designing 3D circuits with 2D semiconductors, such as molybdenum disulfide. All of these technologies will likely serve machine learning, an application with an ever-growing appetite for processing power. But other research to be presented at IEDM shows that 3D silicon and 2D semiconductors aren’t the only things that can keep neural networks humming.
Increasing the number of transistors you can squeeze into a given area by stacking up chips (called chiplets in this case) is both the present and future of silicon. Generally, manufacturers are striving to increase the density of the vertical connections between chips. But there are complications.
[...] Scaling down nanosheet transistors (and CFETs, too) will mean ever-thinner ribbons of silicon at the heart of transistors. Eventually, there won’t be enough atoms of silicon to do the job. So researchers are turning to materials that are semiconductors even in a layer that’s just one atom thick.
Three problems have dogged the idea that 2D semiconductors could take over from silicon. One is that it’s been very difficult to produce (or transfer) a defect-free layer of 2D semiconductor. The second is that the resistance between the transistor contacts and the 2D semiconductor has been way too high. And finally, for CMOS you need a semiconductor that can conduct both holes and electrons equally well, but no single 2D semiconductor seems to be good for both. Research to be presented at IEDM addresses all three in one form or another.
[...] Among the biggest issues in machine learning is the movement of data. The key data involved are the so-called weights and activations that define the strength of the connections between artificial neurons in one layer and the information that those neurons will pass to the next layer. Top GPUs and other AI accelerators prioritize this problem by keeping data as close as they can to the processing elements. Researchers have been working on multiple ways to do this, such as moving some of the computing into the memory itself and stacking memory elements on top of computing logic.
Two cutting-edge examples caught my eye from the IEDM agenda. The first is the use of analog AI for transformer-based language models (ChatGPT and the like). In that scheme, the weights are encoded as conductance values in a resistive memory element (RRAM). The RRAM is an integral part of an analog circuit that performs the key machine learning calculation, multiply and accumulate. That computation is done in analog as a simple summation of currents, potentially saving huge amounts of power.
IBM’s Geoff Burr explained analog AI in depth in the December 2021 issue of IEEE Spectrum. At IEDM, he’ll be delivering a design for ways analog AI can tackle transformer models.
Another interesting AI scheme coming up at IEDM originates with researchers at Tsinghua University and Peking University. It’s based on a three-layer system that includes a silicon CMOS logic layer, a carbon nanotube transistor and RRAM layer, and another layer of RRAM made from a different material. This combination, they say, solves a data transfer bottleneck in many schemes that seek to lower the power and latency of AI by building computing in memory. In tests it performed a standard image recognition task with the similar accuracy to a GPU but almost 50 times faster and with about 1/40th the energy.