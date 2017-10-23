This article [Paywalled-Subscribers Only] describes how GPT tools can be used for some tasks but will reduce the quality of workers output in others in a phenomenon dubbed "falling asleep behind the wheel".

Tasks where GPT assisted consultants did better: creative business idealization and selling concepts.

Participants were required to complete 18 tasks, or as many as they could within the given time frame, across four broad domains: creativity (e.g. "propose at least 10 ideas for a new shoe targeting an underserved market or sport"); analytical thinking (e.g. "segment the footwear industry market based on users"); writing proficiency (e.g. "draft a press release marketing copy for your product"); and persuasiveness (e.g. "pen an inspirational memo to employees detailing why your product would outshine competitors").

Tasks where relying too much on GPT tools reduced the output quality (but was faster): tasks where data analysis was required to draw the right conclusion

For this task, participants had to use interviews with company insiders and financial data from a spreadsheet to pinpoint which of a hypothetical company's brands held the most potential for growth.

So I guess as long as your work is not pushing fluff content, being skilled can still give you an edge.