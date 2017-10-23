A strange mystic swings a pocket watch back and forth, repeating the phrase "You're getting sleepy, very sleepy," giving them absolute command over their subject. That's not how hypnotism really works, but it's the way it's often depicted in pop culture. Even some clinicians and hypnosis educators propagate harmful myths about hypnosis.

Steven Jay Lynn, a professor of psychology at Binghamton University, State University of New York, is an expert on hypnosis who has made major contributions to the judicial system for his insight on the practice. Lynn believes that hypnosis has many useful clinical applications, but that myths keep it from being utilized to its full potential.

[...] These are a few of the common myths that are widely believed and commonly circulated in popular culture.

Hypnotized people can't resist suggestions

A hypnotized person is believed to display "blind obedience," going along automatically with whatever the hypnotist suggests. [...]

Hypnosis is a "special state"

Hypnosis is often mischaracterized as a "special state" in which defense mechanisms are reduced and a "unique state of physical relaxation and conscious unconsciousness" allows us to enter our subconscious depths through hypnosis. [...]

People are either hypnotizable or they are not

Responsiveness to hypnosis can be relatively stable over time. Yet it is inaccurate to assume that people are either hypnotizable or not. [...]

Responsiveness to suggestions reflects nothing more than compliance or faking

Suggested behaviors during hypnosis can seem so much a departure from the mundane that questions inevitably arise regarding whether hypnotic responses are genuine. However, neuroimaging studies reveal that the effects of hypnotic suggestions activate brain regions (e.g, visual processing) consistent with suggested events (e.g., hallucinating an object). [...]

Hypnotic methods require great skill to administer

One popular misconception is that of the mesmerist, or a magician-like hypnotist with special powers of influence who can "hypnotize" anyone. [...]

Hypnotic age regression can retrieve accurate memories from the distant past

TV shows and movies often feature people being able to recall extremely accurate memories from a distant past life under hypnosis. But research suggests a contrary view.