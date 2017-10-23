Stories
Canada's 84-Year Radio Time Check Has Stopped Because of Accuracy Concerns

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday October 18, @07:15PM   Printer-friendly
from the time-strikes-back dept.
Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2023/10/canadas-84-year-radio-time-check-has-stopped-because-of-accuracy-concerns/

"The beginning of the long dash indicates exactly 1 o'clock Eastern daylight time."

Millions of Canadians grew accustomed to hearing a version of this daily affirmation on CBC Radio One. The National Research Council Time Signal, and the series of 800 Hz "pips" that preceded and followed the time-setting dash, worked its way into everyday rituals. Human listeners, and automated radio receivers at railways, shipping firms, and other entities, could set their mechanical clocks to it. That is why it started broadcasting on November 5, 1939, the same year as Canada's entry into World War II.

The long dash's last broadcast was, somewhat unexpectedly, October 9, 2023.

Both the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and the NRC have cited accuracy as the reason the 84-year ritual was halted. The CBC told its own reporters that because the CBC is now heard over satellite and Internet connections, not just terrestrial radio, there are delays when people hear it. A spokesperson acknowledged Canadians' "fondness" for the daily ritual but said it "can no longer ensure that the time announcement can be accurate."

Original Submission


«  Meeting Announcement: Governance Committee Meeting on Wednesday, October 18 2023 @ 21:00 UTC
This discussion was created by Fnord666 (652) for logged-in users only.
  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday October 18, @07:58PM

    by looorg (578) on Wednesday October 18, @07:58PM (#1329310)

    Sounds like a flimsy excuse. It seems accurate enough, gets synced daily so there shouldn't be any real or significant time slippage. People or business that for some reason require more or better accuracy probably already syncs to an atomic clock signal or similar. For most other timekeeping something like this should have been good enough. So one wonders what the real reason is, penny-pinching?

