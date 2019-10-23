Cisco is urging customers to protect their devices following the discovery of a critical, actively exploited zero-day vulnerability that's giving threat actors full administrative control of networks.

"Successful exploitation of this vulnerability allows an attacker to create an account on the affected device with privilege level 15 access, effectively granting them full control of the compromised device and allowing possible subsequent unauthorized activity," members of Cisco's Talos security team wrote Monday. "This is a critical vulnerability, and we strongly recommend affected entities immediately implement the steps outlined in Cisco's PSIRT advisory."

[...]

Monday's advisory went on to say that after gaining access to a vulnerable device, the threat actor exploits a medium vulnerability, CVE-2021-1435, which Cisco patched two years ago. The Talos team members said that they have seen devices fully patched against the earlier vulnerability getting the implant installed "through an as of yet undetermined mechanism."

[...]

It should go without saying, but the HTTP and HTTPS server feature should never be enabled on Internet-facing systems as is consistent with long-established best practices. Cisco reiterated the guidance in Monday's advisory.