AMD Unveils Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Family: 96 Core Zen 4 for Workstations and HEDT
Being announced today by AMD for a November 21st launch, this morning AMD is taking the wraps off of their Ryzen 7000 Threadripper CPUs. These high-end chips are being split up into two product lines, with AMD assembling the workstation-focused Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Pro series, as well as the non-pro Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series for the more consumer-ish high-end desktop (HEDT) market. Both chip lines are based on AMD's tried and true Zen 4 architecture – derivatives of AMD's EPYC server processors – incorporating AMD's Zen 4 chiplets and a discrete I/O dies. As with previous generations of Threadripper parts, we're essentially looking at the desktop version of AMD's EPYC hardware.
Threadripper 7000 Pro WX-Series = 12, 16, 24 ($2,650), 32 ($3,900), 64 ($7,350), or 96 ($10,000) Zen 4 cores, 8-channel DDR5-5200 memory support, 128 usable PCIe 5.0 lanes
Threadripper 7000 X-Series = 24 ($1,500), 32 ($2,500), or 64 ($5,000) Zen 4 cores, 4-channel DDR5-5200 memory support, 48 usable PCIe 5.0 lanes
The Threadripper Pro models will be supported on both WRX90 and TRX50 motherboards, while non-Pro will only be supported on TRX50 motherboards.