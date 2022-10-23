Apple's new iPhone 15 marks a disruptive departure from previous models. The 11-year reign of the Lightning cable is over, and the USB-C era has begun — leaving us wondering what sets one charger apart from another.

Does Apple's Thunderbolt 4 cable really warrant its $129 price tag? Or does a $5 cable get the job done just as well? We've used our Neptune industrial X-ray CT scanner to uncover the hidden engineering differences between them.