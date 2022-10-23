Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

The New World's Hottest Pepper, Pepper X, is 3 Times Spicier Than its Predecessor

posted by hubie on Sunday October 22, @08:21AM   Printer-friendly
from the formerly-known-as-the-Twitter-Pepper dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes:

A small, wrinkly yellow-green pepper known as Pepper X is now officially the hottest chili pepper in the world:

Ed Currie, founder of PuckerButt Pepper Company in South Carolina, appeared on the YouTube show Hot Ones to receive the Guinness award and announce the spicy new variety to the world.

To measure the intensity of Pepper X, officials at Guinness turned to what's known as the Scoville Scale. Developed in 1912, the scale determines the heat of a pepper by measuring the concentration of its heat-wielding chemical compounds called capsaicinoids.

Pepper X measures an average of 2.693 million Scoville Heat Units. A jalapeño, by comparison, measures just 2,000 to 8,000 SHUs, while a serrano can land between 10,000 and 23,000 SHUs.

The previous record holder, the Carolina Reaper, which was also developed by Currie, averaged 1.64 million SHUs.

"But that scale's logarithmic, so it's more like three times hotter than a Reaper," Currie said on the show.

Currie described the feeling of eating a whole Pepper X: "There's an intense burn that happens immediately. Then your head kind of feels like, 'Oh no! What's going on?' And then your body just starts reacting. You get it in your arms, you get it in your chest," he said.

"It has no real throat burn like the Reaper, but that comes on later when you're in pain."

Original Submission


«  8Bn-Year-Old Radio Burst Could Help Weigh The Universe
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
The New World's Hottest Pepper, Pepper X, is 3 Times Spicier Than its Predecessor | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 4, Touché) by Frosty Piss on Sunday October 22, @08:48AM (2 children)

    by Frosty Piss (4971) on Sunday October 22, @08:48AM (#1329787)

    Why is this a "story" at Soylent News? Are we now seeing Slashdot/Dice rejects?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 22, @09:01AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 22, @09:01AM (#1329789)

      It was good enough for CNN, NPR, and a million other outlets. Do you have a hot chili stuck up your bum?

    • (Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday October 22, @09:21AM

      by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Sunday October 22, @09:21AM (#1329790) Journal

      We have been asked to include a wider range of stories. This is under the random topic. You are not compelled to read them.

      Furthermore, at the weekend we try to provide a little more variety than through the week. Relaxing, enjoying oneself, it is what weekends are for.

      If you do not think that this is a worthy submission please offer your own submissions that you find interesting and relevant to our community. YOU are responsible for providing the submissions. We often run short of submissions but this is not just our problem - it is your problem too.

(1)