from the formerly-known-as-the-Twitter-Pepper dept.
A small, wrinkly yellow-green pepper known as Pepper X is now officially the hottest chili pepper in the world:
Ed Currie, founder of PuckerButt Pepper Company in South Carolina, appeared on the YouTube show Hot Ones to receive the Guinness award and announce the spicy new variety to the world.
To measure the intensity of Pepper X, officials at Guinness turned to what's known as the Scoville Scale. Developed in 1912, the scale determines the heat of a pepper by measuring the concentration of its heat-wielding chemical compounds called capsaicinoids.
Pepper X measures an average of 2.693 million Scoville Heat Units. A jalapeño, by comparison, measures just 2,000 to 8,000 SHUs, while a serrano can land between 10,000 and 23,000 SHUs.
The previous record holder, the Carolina Reaper, which was also developed by Currie, averaged 1.64 million SHUs.
"But that scale's logarithmic, so it's more like three times hotter than a Reaper," Currie said on the show.
Currie described the feeling of eating a whole Pepper X: "There's an intense burn that happens immediately. Then your head kind of feels like, 'Oh no! What's going on?' And then your body just starts reacting. You get it in your arms, you get it in your chest," he said.
"It has no real throat burn like the Reaper, but that comes on later when you're in pain."
(Score: 4, Touché) by Frosty Piss on Sunday October 22, @08:48AM (2 children)
Why is this a "story" at Soylent News? Are we now seeing Slashdot/Dice rejects?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 22, @09:01AM
It was good enough for CNN, NPR, and a million other outlets. Do you have a hot chili stuck up your bum?
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday October 22, @09:21AM
We have been asked to include a wider range of stories. This is under the random topic. You are not compelled to read them.
Furthermore, at the weekend we try to provide a little more variety than through the week. Relaxing, enjoying oneself, it is what weekends are for.
If you do not think that this is a worthy submission please offer your own submissions that you find interesting and relevant to our community. YOU are responsible for providing the submissions. We often run short of submissions but this is not just our problem - it is your problem too.