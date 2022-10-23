Stories
COVID Antiviral Paxlovid to See Price Increase Following 400% Vaccine Hike

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/health/2023/10/covid-antiviral-paxlovid-to-see-price-increase-following-400-vaccine-hike/

After raising the price of COVID-19 vaccines more than fourfold this year, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told investors Monday that the company will also likely hike the price of its lifesaving COVID-19 antiviral treatment, Paxlovid, raising further concern about access and health care costs.

The price of the drug is already $530 for a treatment course.
[...]
In a company investor call Monday, Bourla said only that the "pandemic price" of $530 is likely to be "lesser" than the commercial price and that negotiations are beginning.

One financial analyst who follows the company, Evercore ISI's Umer Raffat, told CNN that the price could go up roughly three- to fivefold, to as much as $2,500 per course.

