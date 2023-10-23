Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Intel's futuristic 20A and 18A process nodes are expected to debut in new CPUs in 2024 or 2025. However, TSMC has already declared victory over the US company, with plans to introduce comparable manufacturing technology within the same timeframe, but with improvements across the board.
During a recent earnings call, TSMC CEO C.C. Wei stated that their internal assessment confirmed the enhancements of the N3P technology. TSMC's 3nm-class manufacturing node demonstrated "comparable PPA" (power performance area) to Intel's 18A node. N3P is expected to be even better, arriving earlier on the market, boasting "better technology maturity," and offering significant cost advantages.
Wei emphasized that TSMC doesn't underestimate or take the competition lightly. He also mentioned that the company's 2-nanometer technology, while still a work in progress, is expected to surpass both N3P and 18A. TSMC's 2nm-class manufacturing process is on track to become the most advanced technology in the semiconductor industry when it's introduced in 2025.
[...] Wei mentioned that N3 is expected to contribute to a "mid-single-digit percentage" of TSMC's total wafer revenue in 2023, with a significantly higher percentage anticipated for 2024. There is strong demand for 3nm products from various customers who are seeking improved performance, power efficiency, yield, and "comprehensive platform support" for both high-performance computing (HPC) and smartphone applications.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by DadaDoofy on Monday October 23, @09:16PM (11 children)
We've reached a point at which increasing the efficiency of chips isn't really much of an advantage to individuals, but a wonderful enhancement to the power of weaponized AI, that will be used to manipulate, control and enslave.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 23, @10:04PM
Hey I like to manipulate, control and enslave too!
(Score: 2) by Tork on Monday October 23, @10:06PM (3 children)
(Score: 2, Interesting) by lars_stefan_axelsson on Tuesday October 24, @09:54AM (1 child)
Maybe. The problem with mobile is still power density, i.e. getting power to (esp. with battery power) and heat away from the device.
That's where fixed, desktop, systems still have a major advantage. All of those who have tried to run a laptop 24/7 have learned the hard way that even in a laptop form factor they can't solve those problems.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Tuesday October 24, @11:02AM
Mini PC cooling appears to have advanced in recent years. They can use desktop or mobile (laptop) chips, dGPUs, and cool them effectively in a small form factor. Liquid metal cooling has been used in the PlayStation 5 and mini PCs. There are limits to how much can be done in a smaller form factor, but sacrificing a small amount of performance for much better efficiency remains a good tradeoff.
We are also seeing the introduction of AirJet "solid state cooling" [anandtech.com], which could have a big impact on SFF, and perhaps replace fans entirely in expensive desktop systems if future generations bring improvements.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday October 24, @10:54AM
The big trend to watch over the next decade will be APUs/iGPUs. They may completely replace low-end dGPUs. Also, all desktop CPUs will eventually get an integrated AI accelerator, like the ones that have been seen in smartphones for years.
There's also a new report from Reuters [reuters.com] claiming that Nvidia and AMD want to produce ARM-based desktop CPUs by around 2025. On AMD's side, my guess is that would be a low-end product for embedded systems and office PCs.
Docked-phone-as-desktop appears to have been artificially crushed.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by takyon on Tuesday October 24, @10:35AM (5 children)
It's cynical, but not far off. The amount of computer you "need" for basic work has plateaued to $100-200 (new). 1080p60 gaming is reasonably achievable in small APUs.
The big advances are for (NSA) datacenters, (surveillance) AI, etc. The latest HBM memory [anandtech.com] is all for AI, businesses can get entire racks of wafer-scale chips [servethehome.com].
You can do your own AI stuff at home, but you are limited by cost and VRAM. You could rent it in the cloud but that exposes you to danger.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday October 24, @02:25PM (4 children)
Please show me a small APU that I can buy as part of a full computer for $100-$200. As far as I can tell, A Steam Deck is about as close to that as I can find. Maybe $300-$400 is a more reasonable target for 1080p60. Then again, you're not talking about which games you're wanting to play at 1080p60.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday October 24, @05:16PM (3 children)
Those are two separate statements. What you are getting new for between $100 and $200 is a complete quad-core Intel Processor N100 [notebookcheck.net] system. That has CPU performance similar to an i5-4570 or i5-6600T, with superior integrated graphics and media decode capabilities to those old chips. These go for around $150 regularly, sometimes more or less. That is all the performance you need for non-gaming office type work and media consumption, and it can play old games.
AMD's top Phoenix APU is capable of 1080p60 gaming, meaning the newest games with some setting adjustments. This is NOT a moving target, because most of gaming is essentially locked in place by what the cheaper Xbox Series S console [wikipedia.org] can do for the next several years. The CPU performance of the latest AMD APUs already beats the consoles easily, only the GPU performance and memory bandwidth needs improvement. The rumor mill suggests that Phoenix desktop APUs will be announced within the next few months.
AMD's Strix Point APUs should have up to 12 cores and 16 RDNA 3.5 CUs (up from 8 cores and 12 RDNA 3 CUs in Phoenix). If there's any doubt about 1080p gaming, that should end it. Then there are "Strix Halo" APUs allegedly coming to gaming laptops and mini PCs in late 2024, which would be massive, have double the memory bus of traditional APUs, and be more capable of 1440p/4K.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday October 24, @05:42PM (2 children)
I'm having a hard time finding full systems in the $100 to $200 price range New from any seller.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday October 24, @05:53PM (1 child)
https://slickdeals.net/newsearch.php?src=SearchBarV2&searcharea=deals&searchin=first&q=n100 [slickdeals.net]
https://slickdeals.net/f/16876073-beelink-mini-s12-pro-mini-pc-intel-12th-gen-n100-16gb-ddr4-500gb-ssd-169-free-shipping [slickdeals.net]
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday October 24, @06:49PM
Intel E-Core-Only N100 Gaming Benchmarks Emerge [tomshardware.com]
One of the titles that ran at 30 to 20fps was Minecraft. Which seems odd to me, though perhaps it's just that demanding of a game?
It's an interesting option, but I would definitely stick it in the similar to a Switch (gaming) compared to even a PS4. My PS3 may actually be more powerful. It's certainly not as good as a Steam Deck.
Our work has phased away from traditional desktop computers. They now give you a tiny PC of some sort or a laptop. Heat kills electronics and those tiny PCs have been dropping like flies. Pretty much the only reason why I chose a desktop at work vs a laptop was due to thermal characteristics of a tiny computer vs a desktop. Remove all of the positives of a laptop, keep all the negatives and you have one of those tiny PCs.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday October 24, @01:41PM (2 children)
What if China forcibly annexes Taiwan, takes control of TSMC and their tech, and tries to keep it from the rest of the world? There's so much news about TSMC, I'm wondering if they've become a vital driver of the Information Age without which we will be set back years.
(Score: 2) by NateMich on Tuesday October 24, @02:57PM (1 child)
Would it even surprise anyone if the US blew up those factories if that happened? I mean, for freedom and democracy of course.
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Wednesday October 25, @08:02PM
Hardly likely. Clearly you missed the part where the US became China's bitch in 2020.