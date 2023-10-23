Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
An extreme drought in parts of the Amazon has led to a dramatic drop in river water levels, exposing dozens of usually submerged rock formations with carvings of human forms that may date back some 2,000 years.
[...] The rock carvings are not usually visible because they are covered by the waters of the Negro River, whose flow recorded its lowest level in 121 years last week.
The surfacing of the engravings on the riverbank have delighted scientists and the general public alike but also raised unsettling questions.
"We come, we look at (the engravings) and we think they are beautiful. But at the same time, it is worrying... I also think about whether this river will exist in 50 or 100 years," Ribeiro said.
[...] According to experts, the dry season has worsened this year due to El Niño, an irregular climate pattern over the Pacific Ocean that disrupts normal weather, adding to the effect of climate change.
The engravings comprise an archaeological site of "great relevance," said Jaime Oliveira of the Brazilian Institute of Historical Heritage (Iphan).
[...] Most of the engravings are of human faces, some of them rectangular and others oval, with smiles or grim expressions.
"The site expresses emotions, feelings, it is an engraved rock record, but it has something in common with current works of art," said Oliveira.
For Beatriz Carneiro, historian and member of Iphan, Praia das Lajes has an "inestimable" value in understanding the first people who inhabited the region, a field still little explored.
"Unhappily it is now reappearing with the worsening of the drought," Carneiro said. "Having our rivers back (flooded) and keeping the engravings submerged will help preserve them, even more than our work."
(Score: 3, Informative) by Opportunist on Monday October 23, @10:47PM (7 children)
There's a history of such stones [wikipedia.org] in Central Europe, where people went and carved stones that would only be visible if the rivers dropped to dangerously low levels which was supposed to be a warning for future generations that they should prepare for famines and hardships because of a drought coming their way.
Possibly we're looking at the same kind of warning stone here.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Tuesday October 24, @01:27AM
Just because something has happened before means it can't have a different reason this time around?
It's kinda obvious that these stones were above the waterline before.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday October 24, @02:52AM (1 child)
IIRC, the Japanese left markers concerning tsunami water ingress to warn future generations not to build there.
It seems human nature that we will post warnings about threats for others.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Tuesday October 24, @10:27AM
It's almost like we want our kids to survive.
Ok, wanted... doesn't look like we do that anymore, considering out behaviour on that front.
