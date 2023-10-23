An a short but interesting paper recently posted to arXiv finds when most people flip a coin, it tends to land on the same side from which the toss started. Their observations are based upon analysis of 350,757 coin flips.
A coin flip—the act of spinning a coin into the air with your thumb and then catching it in your hand—is often considered the epitome of a chance event. It features as a ubiquitous example in textbooks on probability theory and statistics and constituted a game of chance ('capita aut navia' – 'heads or ships') already in Roman times.
The simplicity and perceived fairness of a coin flip, coupled with the widespread availability of coins, may explain why it is often used to make even high-stakes decisions. For example, in 1903 a coin flip was used to determine which of the Wright brothers would attempt the first flight; in 1959, a coin flip decided who would get the last plane seat for the tour of rock star Buddy Holly (which crashed and left no survivors); in 1968, a coin flip determined the winner of the European Championship semi-final soccer match between Italy and the Soviet Union (an event which Italy went on to win); in 2003, a coin toss decided which of two companies would be awarded a public project in Toronto; and in 2004 and 2013, a coin flip was used to break the tie in local political elections in the Philippines.
[...] The standard model of coin flipping was extended by Diaconis, Holmes, and Montgomery (D-H-M) who proposed that when people flip an ordinary coin, they introduce a small degree of 'precession' or wobble—a change in the direction of the axis of rotation throughout the coin's trajectory. According to the D-H-M model, precession causes the coin to spend more time in the air with the initial side facing up. Consequently, the coin has a higher chance of landing on the same side as it started (i.e., 'same-side bias').
Their analysis agrees with the D-H-M model that suggests a coin will land 51 percent of the time on the same side it started.
An interesting tidbit mentioned was that even notable statisticians such as Karl Pearson did their own experiments:
Throughout history, several researchers have collected thousands of coin flips. In the 18th century, the famed naturalist Count de Buffon collected 2,048 uninterrupted sequences of 'heads' in what is possibly the first statistical experiment ever conducted. In the 19th century, the statistician Karl Pearson flipped a coin 24,000 times to obtain 12,012 tails. And in the 20th century, the mathematician John Kerrich flipped a coin 10,000 times for a total of 5,067 heads while interned in Nazi-occupied Denmark. These experiments do not allow a test of the D-H-M model, however, mostly because it was not recorded whether the coin landed on the same side that it started. A notable exception is a sequence of 40,000 coin flips collected by Janet Larwood and Priscilla Ku in 2009: Larwood always started the flips heads-up, and Ku always tails-up. Unfortunately, the results (i.e., 10,231/20,000 heads by Larwood and 10,014/20,000 tails by Ku) do not provide compelling evidence for or against the D-H-M hypothesis.
So now that you know how to bet, will this help you make money?
Could future coin tossers use the same-side bias to their advantage? The magnitude of the observed bias can be illustrated using a betting scenario. If you bet a dollar on the outcome of a coin toss (i.e., paying 1 dollar to enter, and winning either 0 or 2 dollars depending on the outcome) and repeat the bet 1,000 times, knowing the starting position of the coin toss would earn you 19 dollars on average. This is more than the casino advantage for 6 deck blackjack against an optimal-strategy player, where the casino would make 5 dollars on a comparable bet, but less than the casino advantage for single-zero roulette, where the casino would make 27 dollars on average. These considerations lead us to suggest that when coin flips are used for high-stakes decision-making, the starting position of the coin is best concealed.
arXiv paper: arXiv:2310.04153 [math.HO]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by KritonK on Tuesday October 24, @08:47AM (2 children)
To mitigate this, one could flip a coin, to decide the starting side, then do the actual flip. Repeat more times for an even fairer result.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday October 24, @01:57PM
The easiest mitigation is one person flips, the other calls, but the flipper doesn't need to show the coin at the start of the flip. Just afterwards.

(Score: 2) by weirsbaski on Wednesday October 25, @12:21AM
Flip the coin twice, once starting with heads-up, then once starting with tails-up. If the two flips give opposite results, whichever result came first is the winner. If the two flips had the same result, start over.
This is guaranteed to (eventually) finish in a fair 50-50 result, though it might take several pairs of flips if the act of flipping is strongly biased, or if the coin is warped and strongly favors one side or the other.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by KritonK on Tuesday October 24, @09:01AM (3 children)
Actually, the Larwood results seem to confirm the D-H-M hypothesis, as about 51% of the results were the same as the starting position. As the Ku results are almost exactly 50%-50%, it seems that there is also some other factor involved. Perhaps coins are slightly heavier on one side, given that there are different images on each side. Starting from the lighter side may give that side an advantage, which is countered by the extra weight of the other side.
It might be worth doing an experiment using featureless metal disks instead of coins.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by shrewdsheep on Tuesday October 24, @11:48AM
I beg to differ. The design of the experiment is flawed as the person-factor is fully confounded with the starting position. Both should have started H or T for half of their tries. I would argue that person factors, for example like how hard or high you spin are the major determinant.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday October 24, @12:01PM (1 child)
This appears to be as far as they go into it when they talk about the physical artifact of the coin.
I would assume from the experimentation here tho that it's different coins. They look different, have different textures, images and iconography. While these visual things might not change things it might shift the weight of the coin. One would think it wouldn't be much of a change but then neither is the difference between the flips. So it might be small and insignificant enough to just alter some part in a minor way. Still the diameter, thickness, mass and metallic composition ought to be different and so would the imagery, does the edge have some sort of markings, text, iconography etc.
Ku-Larwood probably used a dollar since it was done as Berkeley.
Kerrich being English might have used a pound or since it was in Denmark a Krone, or since they insist on mentioning Nazi-Germany perhaps it was a Reichmark.
Pearson probably used a pound coin to being British.
De Buffon was french so some other coin, I don't know what they used in 1700:s France.
Did they use the same coin for all the flips or was it just one coin is as good as another one and they took what they had at hand that day for the flipping?
Also if you flip the same coin so many times there should be some wear and tear on it as it gets rubbed? Probably not much, it is metal after all. But perhaps it might be more of an issue by building up dead skin cells or fat and grime from your fingers. I doubt they cleaned the coin between every toss. That or it just gets a little worn down with time.
Did they weight the coins? Before and after. Preserve them afterwards? It's a bit odd that they go to such lengths as to preserve the data, or outcome, but mention next to nothing about the artifact used more then "a coin".
Perhaps that completely blank disk might be interesting as an idea.
Regarding flipping technique. There is other variations or variables in the flip as I recall. Should you catch the coin as it falls down or let it hit the ground? If you catch it then do you also flip it afterwards? As in you catch it with one hand and then flip it as you put it on the top of the other hand to display it. Or is it catch close fist and then reveal?
Regarding a biased coin, there is an interesting footnote at the bottom of page 2:
Regarding a biased coin, there is an interesting footnote at the bottom of page 2:
The argument being that as long as you don't spin it on its edge nor bounce it off of a surface, the effects you mention don't matter if you are flipping it.
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Tuesday October 24, @09:39AM
With a lot of practice it's possible to make a coin only wobble and never actually flip, while it appears to flip. You need to make it rotate at the same time to do this trick right.
So what's the margin of error on this study?
So what's the margin of error on this study?
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2) by turgid on Wednesday October 25, @07:06AM
If you want true randomness you could always use radioactive decay. That reminds me, I found this [oup.com] the other day. The title is "Gargantuan chaotic gravitational three-body systems and their irreversibility to the Planck length."
I haven't read it properly yet, but the TL;DR seems to be that even if you do gravitational simulation to "perfect" precision (down to the planck scale) some simulations are not reversible in time due to chaos and quantum uncertainty. It's kind of what you'd expect, which is good.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].