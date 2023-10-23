Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Since 2011, California has significantly reformed its criminal justice system, reducing the size of its prison population, with no effect on violent crime and only marginal impacts on property crime statewide. The COVID-19 pandemic furthered decarceration as the state reduced state prison and jail populations to slow the spread of the virus.
Concerns emerged that releases under the auspices of COVID mitigation harmed public safety. A new study explored this notion and found no consistent relation between COVID-19-related jail decarceration and violent or property crime at the county level in the state.
The study, by researchers at the University of California (UC) Irvine and the University of Arizona, is published in the Journal of Contemporary Criminal Justice. Their work is promoted by the Crime and Justice Research Alliance, which is funded by the National Criminal Justice Association.
"California's efforts to reduce overcrowding as a way to limit the spread of COVID-19 reduced the correctional population more severely and abruptly than any of the state's previous decarceration reforms," according to Charis E. Kubrin, professor of criminology, law, and society at UC Irvine, who led the study. "Concerns about what impact these actions would have on crime rates were widespread, and although violent and property crime in large cities declined during the pandemic, homicide and car theft rose significantly."
Because these increases mirrored national trends, it was unclear whether California's pandemic-related decarceration efforts were responsible. In this study, researchers sought to determine whether COVID-19 jail downsizing measures were related to crime trends in the state, estimating the effect of the measure on crime in the state's 58 counties and isolating the impact of decarceration on crime from other shocks affecting the state as a whole.
[...] The study did not find a consistent relation between COVID-19 jail decarceration and crime at the county level, suggesting that downsizing, on average, did not drive crime increases statewide.
Among the study's limitations, the authors note that because they used a synthetic control adaptation, the treated and synthetic series did not reflect the fully treated and completely untreated versions of county crime rates that are generally produced via synthetic controls. The authors also note they measured COVID-19 mitigation efforts only from March through December 2020—a relatively short period—in order to minimize the effects of crime associated with summer 2020 protests following the murders of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Jacob Blake, and others.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday October 24, @01:17PM (4 children)
The U.S. could "decarcerate" 90% of our prison population with net-positive benefits to public safety and the economy (unless you own private prison company stock). However, sometimes which 10% to hold back is hard to tell - if they held back 20% we'd be getting over 85% of the benefit for much less than half the risk.
However, comparing ANYTHING pre-pandemic to the post-pandemic virtual martial law lockdown curfew situation is ludicrous. We slowly eased out of that over the following months and years, and maybe if they are comparing 2019 to 2022 there might be some value there, but that's going to be a very fuzzy correlation with any tenuous links to causation resembling 2+ meter long strands of spider silk blowing in the breeze, desperately trying to stick to something, anything it might cling to.
Україна досі не є частиною Росії Слава Україні🌻 https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/06/24/7408365/
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Thexalon on Tuesday October 24, @04:53PM (3 children)
I'm reasonably sure, from that statement, that you've never experienced or even heard directly from anyone who has experienced anything resembling actual martial law in action. To call what happened at the height of the pandemic in countries like the US a "martial law lockdown curfew situation" is a ludicrous level of exaggeration that could only have come from somebody who is used to approximately zero government guys with guns being directed at them at all under any circumstances.
How many people were gunned down by cops in the streets for violating the curfew? How many small communities had a military unit roll up and kill all the men they could find aged approximately 15-45, and then commit sexual violence against the women and kill them too if they feel like it? I've met people that have lived through this kind of stuff (in East Germany, Bosnia, Nicaragua, Iraq, and Burma / Myanmar), and the fact is that what you're complaining about isn't even remotely in the same league as what an actual martial law situation looks like, and comparing them is insulting to those who have actually had to deal with stuff like that.
I'll admit I haven't crunched the numbers fully, but I am reasonably certain that when it comes to Covid specifically, more people died in prison of the combo of rampant Covid in prisons and neglectful to non-existent prison health care than died on the outside due to Covid regulation enforcement.
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a compiler is a good guy with a compiler.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday October 24, @05:45PM (2 children)
>you've never experienced or even heard directly from anyone who has experienced anything resembling actual martial law in action. To call what happened at the height of the pandemic in countries like the US a "martial law lockdown curfew situation" is a ludicrous level of exaggeration that could only have come from somebody who is used to approximately zero government guys with guns being directed at them at all under any circumstances.
True-ish. Post hurricane Andrew the National Guard was on patrol and there was a sundown-sunup curfew for a number of weeks, but they generally encouraged citizens to return to their homes with bull-horns instead of warning shots. The warning shots came from the neighbors posted on watch at either end of the block, when a strange car would turn into the street they'd fire a blast from their 12 gauge in the air - was unclear to me if the shot rained down on the cars or not, but they did all turn around and leave - most rather quickly.
However, in my part of the world, I did venture out with a pre-printed "essential worker" notice from my company (that nobody ever questioned) and around April 2020 our streets were just about entirely deserted day and night - moreso than post-Andrew after sundown. There were a precious few daily grocery shoppers who would go mingle "just to get out of the house" but by and large, people acted like the COVID virus was scarier than government guys with guns pointed in their direction.
>How many people were gunned down by cops in the streets for violating the curfew?
The news was saying around 120 per 100,000 - or roughly 1000 per day in the U.S. - struck down by COVID:
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/podcasts/2022/20220107/20220107.htm [cdc.gov]
My neighbor in his late 60s 2 houses away clearly expired several years earlier than he would have without a COVID infection.
>How many small communities had a military unit roll up and kill all the men they could find aged approximately 15-45, and then commit sexual violence against the women and kill them too if they feel like it?
No need to bring 1970s/80s Colombia into the chat, my religion teacher in 1986 left Colombia in 1982 - he had plenty of stories.
>than died on the outside due to Covid regulation enforcement.
See, that's where you've got it a bit upside-down. COVID regulations weren't killing people, they were protecting them from being killed, keeping them in small(er than normal) groups, etc. And, even though I'm in Florida, the social-behavioral changes in March through ~July 2020 were dramatic - more dramatic than a post-sundown curfew because the bulk of the population self-imposed isolation protocol for a long time. Right around the same time they were letting the prisoners out.
Україна досі не є частиною Росії Слава Україні🌻 https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/06/24/7408365/
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday October 24, @09:10PM (1 child)
I think you misunderstood what I wrote and got me rather upside-down.
When I said "deaths due to Covid regulation enforcement", what I was referring to was deaths due to enforcement actions such as police use of force or sending an offender to jail where they died or fining away all of somebody's money leading to death by starvation or homelessness and exposure or suicide.
That was not referencing "all deaths due to Covid", which is a very different number. And I agree the regulations were keeping people alive, because "deaths due to Covid" in general (>1 million) was definitely a much larger number than "deaths due to Covid regulation enforcement".
So hang on: You had some self-appointed citizens firing warning shots at random people that happened to come by (who may have had a perfectly legitimate reason to be there I might add), and the National Guard did nothing about it? Yeah, that's not martial law, that's anarchy.
That said, yes, Colombia in the height of "right-wing government versus FARC" definitely qualifies as a "martial law situation". Which doesn't at all compare to, say, Portland in 2020.
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a compiler is a good guy with a compiler.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday October 24, @09:33PM
>deaths due to enforcement actions such as police use of force
Not personally, but they make the news once in a while:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abner_Louima [wikipedia.org]
Yes, they do seem to happen more often (per time and per capita) in other countries.
>Yeah, that's not martial law, that's anarchy.
That was Homestead (south of Miami) post-Andrew, for a couple of weeks.
>Which doesn't at all compare to, say, Portland in 2020.
Of course not, but both tend to keep the streets clear: very different from Portland in 2019.
Україна досі не є частиною Росії Слава Україні🌻 https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/06/24/7408365/
(Score: 5, Interesting) by looorg on Tuesday October 24, @01:35PM (2 children)
Since the paper is locked in the article it can be accessed as a pdf from here;
https://escholarship.org/uc/item/2z81v85s [escholarship.org]
That is a weird conclusion. Since it states that it did affect crime in California. They are just unsure as to why since it also mirrored a national trend. Some types of crime went down, some went up. But it probably wasn't due to the decarceration. But it could have been, at least partially and in some locations or under some circumstances.
Still it's a weird sentence and/or conclusion -- violent crimes decline, but homicide rise significantly; it's the most violent crime there is in some regard, property crime decline but car theft rose significantly.
But it's hard to generalize in some regard, perhaps homicide rose due to people being home more and in close proximity to other people and it wore people down and drove them to homicide. Is it a matter of definitions? Was it homicide in the home where the suspect and victim knew each other or was it strangers murdering each other outside? As far as I can tell they do not go into those kind of specifics as the study is more about comparing numbers and categories.
But they do note that the population of the Bay Area shrunk by 8%, not that all those people died but they just fled the area. People also worked from home, so less opportunity to be to the victim of a mugging or assault. So some of the losses or increases in various crimes might have been with people or population moving about the state, and country. Could explain the increase in car theft, people need a vehicle to escape the plague. People left the big scary cities so crime there fell. While those people showed up elsewhere crime there increased. Probably not on a level to drive up the national averages tho. But as a general idea -- Less people, less opportunity, less crime.
It seems that early on it was non-violent, non-sex offenders with 60 days or less remaining that was released. But as time went on it became a bit more lax, not so many non-violent people left to release etc. Eventually it got increased to anyone with less then 6 months left. Then they don't even mention if it's still the non-violent, non-sex offenders etc. One assumes, they mention it to, that if you first release all the non-violent people then when you run out of them you sort of have to take the lowest or least dangerous people that are still locked up. It becomes somewhat relative. Those people were clearly to violent or in the wrong categories for the initial wave of releases but became the bottom of the stack for later releases.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday October 24, @04:09PM
>violent crimes decline, but homicide rise significantly; it's the most violent crime there is in some regard, property crime decline but car theft rose significantly.
Go big, or stay home.
Also significant IMO was the provisioning of "relief checks" to basically everyone. Let's not go crazy and call that UBI, it was an injection of cash with a very uncertain / unclear future stability, but it did give a lot of people a lot of latitude to tell their crappy bosses to F off and have a chance to find better circumstances for themselves in the future. Around here the crappy bosses are still moaning about how "nobody wants to work" even though there are more jobs filled and more personal income than ever before.
Unfair to compare our local area to the country as a whole, our population is growing steadily at over 1.3+% annually - that's a doubling every 50-ish years, and the new immigrants are all paying their rent and mortgages on time somehow.
Україна досі не є частиною Росії Слава Україні🌻 https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/06/24/7408365/
(Score: 4, Interesting) by aafcac on Tuesday October 24, @05:35PM
If it mirrors the general trend, then that would cast doubt on the notion that keeping these people locked up had any benefit to society other than the companies running the jails. That being said, I'd be curious about how much of the increase in homicides was the result of gangs and organized crime taking advantage of the reduced number of witnesses in various areas to scramble for more influence. Because that's more consistent with a decrease in overall violent crime, but an increase in murders, than randos deciding that they want to murder people purge style rather than the chump stuff.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday October 24, @04:44PM (16 children)
In other news, the rest of the word's democracies have incarceration rates several times lower than the US' and are more peaceful than the US. Imagine that... Maybe they know something the US doesn't?
(Score: 3, Touché) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday October 24, @05:00PM (12 children)
How is this flamebait? [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday October 24, @05:06PM
Maybe if they Imagine Dragons?
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday October 24, @05:17PM (9 children)
I think that it probably qualifies as flamebait, because the average American citizen cannot comprehend the concepts, let alone the connotations of the article. Always remember, if the audience can't understand, it's YOUR FAULT!!
I suggest a two prong attack on the problem. Release non-violent offenders back into the community. Keep violent and dangerous offenders in prison. Respond to violent offenders with violence. Soon enough, the violent population will decrease through attrition. At which point, we will no longer have any need to incarcerate more than a few people who are accused of, and awaiting trial for, violent crimes.
Seriously, shoplifting a candy bar should NEVER result in jail or prison. The offender should be required to make restitution, and pay a fine, without ever being removed from daily life.
Hail to the Nibbler in Chief.
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Wednesday October 25, @02:54PM (8 children)
You seem to have forgotten that most of us don't expect much stupidity at a nerd site. That, even more than the "new coke" slashdot is what got me away from there.
This should be one place where we don't cater to the idiots.
I suggest a two prong attack on the problem. Release non-violent offenders back into the community. Keep violent and dangerous offenders in[carcerated].
They recently did that in Illinois; there is no longer cash bail here. I applauded the move. Before, I could walk into a bar with a hundred bucks in my wallet, pick a fight with a minimum wage worker, beat his ass, and we would both be arrested, but he would sit in the slammer while I bailed out.
Respond to violent offenders with violence. Soon enough, the violent population will decrease through attrition.
They don't even stop at violent offenders, American cops shoot innocent unarmed civilians. WTF do you think all the protests during tRump's presidency were about? Why did the Black Lives Matter movement start? WHERE IS THE ATTRITION? It seems your attempt at logic is feeble at best.
"this trip’s a rock show." -- Captain Kelly, Journey to Madness
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 25, @04:07PM (7 children)
Your own logic has failed.
A racist cop, protected by the biggest gang in town, won't be part of the attrition. Every cop in the cop's gang will stand up to defend him. In the case of George Floyd, the cop's actions were recorded on cell phones and on body cameras. THAT fed the bad cop to the attrition machine.
But, I was referring to criminals, especially career criminals. They need to be met with violence that overwhelms their own violence. We need to stop writing idiot laws that prevent honest citizens defending themselves.
IF there is to be a fatality in your town tonight, wouldn't you prefer that the criminal died, instead of the intended victim? It's really that simple.
Hail to the Nibbler in Chief.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday October 25, @05:56PM (6 children)
Except you want to arm that criminal, meaning it becomes a game of who gets the upper hand, not 'the good guy wins' like you think will happen.
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 0, Troll) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 25, @06:59PM (5 children)
That is bogus bullshit. The CRIMINAL is already armed. He has access to the black market. He knows a criminal who knows a criminal who knows a criminal who can steal a gun, or can wheedle his girlfriend into a straw purchase. The criminal might even have stolen his own gun from his dying grandfather, or whoever. The CRIMINAL is already armed.
Why do you want to keep the victim disarmed? THAT is the result of virtually all gun laws.
Hail to the Nibbler in Chief.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday October 25, @08:21PM (4 children)
If you weren't trying to support my point then succinctly pointing out how gun availability means guns land in the hands of would-be criminals wasn't a great move. 🙄
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 25, @10:23PM (3 children)
So, you want to stuff everything back into Pandora's box? Maybe you should read that story again.
Hail to the Nibbler in Chief.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday October 25, @10:38PM (2 children)
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 25, @11:18PM (1 child)
It's simple as simple can be: give the victims the means to avoid being victims.
Hail to the Nibbler in Chief.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Tork on Wednesday October 25, @11:26PM
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by mcgrew on Wednesday October 25, @02:43PM
It was modded flamebait because there are, sadly, ignorant idiots at S/N. EVEN S/N! Trump-voting morons who think giving Elon Musk a tax break will make America great again. I hate to tell you Republican morons, America was great in the 1960s when there were no working poor, no homeless, only single parents needed child care, and THE MINIMUM WAGE WAS $24.90 IN TODAY'S MONEY!
Don't try to argue, kid, I was there. Joined the USAF in 1971. I blame JOE BIDEN. Not as president, but the asshole has been in Congress for half a century and didn't once move to raise the minimum wage, although he wasn't the only villain; all Republicans and most Democrats were equally evil. Before Clinton, the Democrats only cared about the poor and the Republicans only cared about the rich. Since Clinton, both parties only care about the rich.
Would someone PLEASE start an American Labor Party?
"this trip’s a rock show." -- Captain Kelly, Journey to Madness
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DadaDoofy on Tuesday October 24, @08:43PM
Speaking of Capt. Obvious, perhaps they don't pursue policies that incentivize criminality to hasten their own collapse in the manner the current US government does. Apples and oranges.
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Wednesday October 25, @02:30PM (1 child)
Not just democracies. The US has a FAR higher incarceration rate per capita than ANY OTHER NATION. Even Russia and North Korea don't jail as many people as America.
"this trip’s a rock show." -- Captain Kelly, Journey to Madness
(Score: 1) by Deep Blue on Wednesday October 25, @06:42PM
I'm sure you'll get valid statistics about incarcerations from North Korea, and then again why incarcerate when you can just take them behind a barn or just make them "join the work force". As bad as the statistics for US might be, i wouldn't go as far as make US the number one on this one.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday October 24, @04:59PM (3 children)
Imaginary study, with imaginary controls, resulting in imaginary conclusions that support a political ideology. Nahhh, the study isn't limited at all.
If you read between the lines, and find the (very) few facts, the article can be translated as "We don't understand what happened, but something happened, and we'd like to know what happened!"
Hail to the Nibbler in Chief.
(Score: 5, Touché) by Tork on Tuesday October 24, @05:40PM
Yeah, imagine someone operating like that.
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 2) by dwilson on Wednesday October 25, @02:58PM (1 child)
Just to be clear here, are you for or against an attitude like that? It seems an entirely reasonable approach to life in general, from where I sit.
I mean, what's the alternative going to be? "We don't understand what happened, but something happened, so God did it lets not question God!"? I'm generally in favour of figuring things out, myself.
- D
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday October 25, @04:01PM
To be more clear: You are very unlikely to uncover any truths when you approach the problem with your ideology already established. Perhaps I should have added a couple more words to my statement?
"We don't understand what happened, but something happened, and we'd like to know what happened so that we can make it fit our ideology!"
John Locke has commented often, that crime rates go up and down, across the nation, over time. Few, if any, people can offer a rational explanation for those variations and fluctuations. But, ALWAYS, if the hoplophobes have done something that may or may not have an effect on crime rates, those ideologues ALWAYS take credit for the drop in crime. Nevermind that the drop was temporary, and crime skyrocketed just a few months later, in defiance of whatever the liberal party had done.
I'll have to add though, that Republicans are just as guilty of taking credit where no credit is due. They do something, anything, crime drops some tiny percentage, and they immediately take credit.
Hail to the Nibbler in Chief.
(Score: 0, Troll) by DadaDoofy on Tuesday October 24, @08:54PM (1 child)
"Concerns emerged that releases under the auspices of COVID mitigation harmed public safety. A new study explored this notion and found no consistent relation between COVID-19-related jail decarceration and violent or property crime at the county level in the state."
That's pretty rich. My wife came up with the theory that perhaps, unlike every other part of the world, maybe CA does indeed have no recidivists amongst those let let out of prison on a free pass. And perhaps the current tidal wave of crime causing business and citizens alike to abandon CA like a sinking ship has all been caused by the invading hordes of illegals. We report, you decide.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday October 26, @09:13PM
Your trolling accidentally supports the conclusion of the study you are trying to disparage. Good job.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by shellsterdude on Wednesday October 25, @01:16AM
There may be no way to accurately control for everything, but the rate of all crimes have gone up through the pandemic in California: https://www.ppic.org/publication/crime-trends-in-california/ [ppic.org] In particular, property crimes, which would seem to to correlate nicely with the decarceration. I'm not going to say that decarceration was the cause, but any type of strong claims on this, in either direction are dishonest. Their attempt to control with "synthetic" guesstimates is just junk science.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 25, @08:46PM
Everyone who loves crime can already do crime in CA. They have stopped prosecuting all quality of life prosecutions. Shoplift, smoke rocks in the streets and tear things up or live on someone's lawn and you get a ticket and a summons you can file in the trash.
The US incarcerates people for things that aren't crimes, but at the same time, through "justice reform" is letting off all the wrong people.
At least everyone noticed the research itself didn't even draw the conclusions stated in the article. That brings to light another problem, the US media is manipulative and propagandist. We're back to yellow journalism days.