Colorado’s Supreme Court this week had the opportunity to hand down a historic judgment on the constitutionality of “reverse keyword search warrants,” a powerful new surveillance technique that grants law enforcement the ability to identify potential criminal suspects based on broad, far-reaching internet search results. Police say the creative warrants have helped them crack otherwise cold cases. Critics, which include more than a dozen rights organizations and major tech companies, argue the tool’s immense scope tramples on innocent users’ privacy and runs afoul of Fourth Amendment Protections against unreasonable searches by the government.
With eager eyes watching them, Colorado’s court ultimately opted to kick the can down the road.
Civil liberties and digital rights experts speaking with Gizmodo described the court’s “confusing” decision to punt on the constitutionality of reverse keyword search this week as a major missed opportunity and one that could inevitably lead to more cops pursuing the controversial tactics, both in Colorado and beyond. Critics fear these broad warrants, which compel Google and other tech companies to sift through its vast cornucopia of search data to sniff out users who’ve searched for specific keywords, could be weaponized against abortion seekers, political protestors, or even everyday internet users who inadvertently type a result that could someday be used against them in court.
“These are situations where private industry has amalgamated these unbelievably huge databases of an uncountable number of people and the government, without a suspect, is able to go through everybody’s information to try to pluck targets out,” ACLU Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project Surveillance and Cybersecurity Counsel Jennifer Granick told Gizmodo.
In a 74-page, 5-2 opinion released Monday, Colorado’s Supreme Court said Denver police officers were justified and acted “in good faith” when they served Google with a reverse keyword search warrant back in 2021 as part of an investigation into a deadly arson that claimed the lives of five Senegalese immigrants. The ruling came in response to a motion to suppress evidence from one of the suspects in the case, who argued the sweeping nature of the keyword search violated his Fourth Amendment protections.
“At every step, law enforcement acted reasonably to carry out a novel search in a constitutional manner,” the court wrote in its majority opinion. “Suppressing the evidence here wouldn’t deter police misconduct.”
The court validated the police conduct but punted entirely on the constitutionality of the reverse keyword searches in question. Though police have increasingly deployed the technique and other tactics like it in recent years, courts still haven’t settled on its actual legality. Despite pressure from the legal community to weigh in, the court threw up its hands and said it neither condoned nor condemned the practice. Future abuses of the warrant that may occur, they said, were a topic for another day.
“If dystopian problems emerge, as some fear, the courts stand ready to hear argument regarding how we should rein in law enforcement’s use of rapidly advancing technology,” the court ruled.
Not everyone on the court agreed. In a dissenting opinion, Colorado judge Monica Marquez warned the court’s deflection of responsibility would be seen as a green light for cops around the country to pursue the suspect warrants with more frequency.
“At the risk of sounding alarmist, I fear that by upholding this practice, the majority’s ruling today gives constitutional cover to law enforcement seeking unprecedented access to the private lives of individuals not just in Colorado, but across the globe,” Marquez wrote. “And I fear that today’s decision invites courts nationwide to do the same.”
Experts speaking with Gizmodo agreed, saying the court’s decision to side with the police using a “good faith exception” could give police an out to pursue cases using the warrants without actually clarifying the murky legal underbelly buried underneath.
If law enforcement doesn’t have clear standards or rules, then their actions will be deemed in good faith,” Jake Laperruque Deputy Director of the Center for Democracy & Technology’s Security & Surveillance Project said in an interview with Gizmodo. “Without any real clarity on what standards or rules are for them, I expect the next [reverse keyword warrant], even if it is deemed deficient, will be allowed into evidence.”
“What the good faith exception really does is it incentivizes police to push the envelope as opposed to what it was supposed to be for, which is to incentivize police to adhere to constitutional limitations,” Granick of the ACLU added.
One group that definitely did appreciate the court’s ruling was local law enforcement. In a statement sent to Gizmodo, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said she was “very pleased” with the outcome.
“The Court recognized that police officers exercised good faith in obtaining the warrant that led to the identification of the suspects,” McCann said. “We agree with that part of the court’s opinion and will now move forward with our cases.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by KritonK on Tuesday October 24, @08:35AM (3 children)
Well, if you don't want your account to be tracked when making a web search, you could, you know, log out of google/whatever, so that they can't associate you with that search.
Better yet, use an anonymizing front end, such as duckduckgo for bing, or startpage for google, but this requires knowing that such things exist, and not actively wanting to be shown ads related to previous searches, which, strange as it may seem, some people do want.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Opportunist on Tuesday October 24, @10:25AM
Well, of course, when I look up "how to blow up congress", getting sponsored links to the materials I need is quite useful.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Freeman on Tuesday October 24, @02:14PM (1 child)
Logging out of google may not actually be enough, if you're still going to be using google.
Not using Google on the other hand would be helpful. Of course, if you're just going to go ahead and use Bing. You may as well not even bother.
DuckDuckGo [duckduckgo.com] is a legitimately good search engine and an actually good privacy policy. Especially when compared to Google / Microsoft.
(Score: 2, Touché) by cereal_burpist on Wednesday October 25, @04:36AM
But I wonder how they define personal info. Because if it doesn't include IP addresses, then obviously that could be used to track down the
unruly citizenperson of interest.
(Score: 2) by lars on Wednesday October 25, @03:54AM (1 child)
TrackMeNot is a great browser plugin for this. It sends random queries to search engines to make it hard to track you. Going into the settings, you can also make it generate searches using keywords monitored by the DHS. It just runs in the background all day searching for bombs, anthrax and such.
https://www.trackmenot.io/ [trackmenot.io]
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Wednesday October 25, @07:00AM
So it offers to automatically put yourself onto the government watch list?
(Score: 2) by SomeRandomGeek on Wednesday October 25, @04:03PM
The police obtained a warrant to for Google to tell them who had searched for directions to the site of an arson and multiple murder. Is this a power you want the police to have? I do. Not every use of police power is an abuse of police power. Certainly we need to work out the proper scope of what can be asked for in this kind of warrant. But at the end of the day, I think the police should be able to get a warrant for a list of people that needed directions to a future crime scene.