In US, Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Are Devastating Crops

Wednesday October 25, @02:37AM
At first glance, the spotted lanternfly looks like an elegant butterfly, speckled with black spots on white wings with a splash of bright red.

But the insect native to parts of Asia (Lycorma delicatula) is attacking plants and trees in the United States, and officials are moving quickly to try to contain its spread.

"The only good spotted lanternfly is a dead one," said Amy Korman, an entomologist at Penn State Extension, a part of the university that provides training and education in everything from farming to food safety to landscaping.

The insect was first detected in the United States in 2014, in Berks County, Pennsylvania. An egg mass was found in a shipment of stone from China, according to experts who have tracked its progress.

The SLF—as experts call it—poses no threat to humans or animals, but it has caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage in the US agricultural sector, even though it has only been found in 14 states.

[...] Spotted lanternflies have a particular affinity for grape vines. Scientists have observed dozens, even hundreds of them on a single vine.

[...] Several US states have tasked scientists with finding a way to eradicate the SLF—a true race against the clock, as entomologists predict the pest will reach the US West Coast—and its storied vineyards—by 2027-2030.

[...] On the grassroots level, residents have organized makeshift patrols to kill the bugs—because they don't fly far, they are relatively easy to smash, but their relatively large size makes the task rather unappetizing.

In Westchester County, in the northern suburbs of New York City, sniffer dogs are being deployed to find SLF egg masses—and giant vacuums are being used to suck up older specimens.

Some have gone so far as to poison the sap of the tree of heaven, one of the insect's favorite trees that also comes from Asia.

But the spotted lanternfly does not have a natural predator in North America.

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday October 25, @04:28AM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Wednesday October 25, @04:28AM (#1330163)

    I know it's Halloween, but really that's too much.

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by mhajicek on Wednesday October 25, @07:03AM (4 children)

    by mhajicek (51) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 25, @07:03AM (#1330178)

    That sounds like it should have a much deeper meaning.

    --
    The spacelike surfaces of time foliations can have a cusp at the surface of discontinuity. - P. Hajicek

    • (Score: 2) by EJ on Wednesday October 25, @08:26AM

      by EJ (2452) on Wednesday October 25, @08:26AM (#1330184)

      For some, not so deep...

    • (Score: 2, Interesting) by Trip on Wednesday October 25, @11:10AM (2 children)

      by Trip (1619) on Wednesday October 25, @11:10AM (#1330194) Homepage

      If you're not familiar with it, Tree of Heaven is also an invasive species. It grows in poor soil, so you'll often see it next to highways and things where there's a lot of pollution. Its wood is brittle, when it is cut or breaks it smells terrible, and it produces tons and tons of seeds that are light enough to carry on the wind. It was originally brought to the US as "decorative" even though I can't imagine why.

      • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 25, @12:15PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 25, @12:15PM (#1330198)

        It is also known as "stinkwood." It grows fast too. I have several behind my house that are probably 80 feet tall. I also had spotted lanternflys in the yard this summer.

      • (Score: 2) by epitaxial on Wednesday October 25, @08:18PM

        by epitaxial (3165) on Wednesday October 25, @08:18PM (#1330256)

        Cut them down and they grow right back year after year.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by ChrisMaple on Wednesday October 25, @10:31PM

    by ChrisMaple (6964) on Wednesday October 25, @10:31PM (#1330273)

    Why in the world are we importing stones from China? There's no shortage of stones in the U.S., and the stuff isn't exactly cheap to ship. We obviously didn't learn our lesson from Dutch Elm Disease. and there's good reason to believe there are more pernicious pests in Asia than Europe.

