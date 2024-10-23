Stories
Amazon Drivers' Urine Packaged as Energy Drink, Sold on Amazon

Freeman writes:

The drink had all the hallmarks of a beverage sensation. Striking design, bold font, and the punchy name Release. But inside, each bottle was filled with urine allegedly discarded by Amazon delivery drivers and collected from plastic bottles by the side of the road.

That didn't stop Amazon from listing it for sale, though. Release even attained No. 1 bestseller status in the "Bitter Lemon" category. It was created by Oobah Butler for a new documentary, The Great Amazon Heist, which airs on Channel 4 in the UK today.

Butler is a journalist, presenter, and renowned puller of stunts—he's probably most famous for turning his shed in a London garden into the number one ranked restaurant on Tripadvisor.
Drummond [Amazon spokesperson] says this was a "crude stunt" and that the company has "industry-leading tools to prevent genuinely unsafe products being listed."
The Great Amazon Heist doesn't tell us anything particularly new. (Drummond says the documentary is a "heavily distorted picture of our processes and operations that do not reflect the realities of shopping with or working for Amazon.") But placing all of these elements alongside each other in an hour of television paints a stark picture. Drivers and warehouse workers put up with the conditions because they have no choice. Dangerous products were listed and sold to children with no checks in place. Byzantine structures shield the company from local authorities. According to Amazon's mission statement, it "strives to be Earth's most customer-centric company, Earth's best employer, and Earth's safest place to work." The Great Amazon Heist portrays a company that simply doesn't seem to care.

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by driverless on Wednesday October 25, @09:08AM (7 children)

    by driverless (4770) on Wednesday October 25, @09:08AM (#1330190)

    ... drinking urine is healthy, but I think they're just taking the piss [webmd.com].

    • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday October 25, @01:51PM (2 children)

      by Freeman (732) on Wednesday October 25, @01:51PM (#1330204) Journal

      Urea, a compound in urine, may have benefits when used topically. The toxic effects of drinking urine do not occur when applying it to the skin. Synthetic urea is even found in skincare products.

      When it comes to hydration, water, electrolyte beverages, and most other drinks are likely safer to consume than urine. There are no health benefits to ingesting urine; any other drink is likely to involve fewer health risks. While in small amounts urine is unlikely to cause harm, it will not offer benefits, either.

      It's definitely not healthy to drink, but topical use isn't necessarily toxic.

      • (Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Wednesday October 25, @06:20PM

        by tangomargarine (667) on Wednesday October 25, @06:20PM (#1330241)

        Patches O'Houlihan: Necessary?? Is it necessary for me to drink my own urine?
        Peter La Fleur: Probably not.
        Patches O'Houlihan: No, but I do it anyway, because it's sterile and I like the taste!

        I think they say that you're not supposed to drink your own urine even if you're desperate because of the high salt content, though. So it's rather counterproductive to try to stay hydrated.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 26, @04:30AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 26, @04:30AM (#1330294)

        > ... may have benefits when used topically.

        That's what she said,
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_-PXJMHFgw&t=195s [youtube.com]

    • (Score: 3, Touché) by Opportunist on Wednesday October 25, @02:19PM (1 child)

      by Opportunist (5545) on Wednesday October 25, @02:19PM (#1330206)

      I just wonder, if urine is such a great material, why does our body try to get rid of it?

      Organisms tend to do whatever they can to ensure they're functioning at the highest possible efficiency. Whenever a living organism, in construction and improvement for millennia and often even eons, throws something away, I guess it's safe to assume that the organism considers that something it is better off without.

      • (Score: 3, Funny) by Freeman on Wednesday October 25, @04:50PM

        by Freeman (732) on Wednesday October 25, @04:50PM (#1330229) Journal

        Just try to tell that to a dog. Which will lick up it's own vomit and eat cat poop.

    • (Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Wednesday October 25, @02:58PM (1 child)

      by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 25, @02:58PM (#1330213) Journal

      Shhhhh! Don't tell anyone . . . the microchips are not in the vaccine but are in the Urine!

      • (Score: 1) by cereal_burpist on Friday October 27, @02:30AM

        by cereal_burpist (35552) on Friday October 27, @02:30AM (#1330415)

        Ah, so that explains the burning sensation. I was worried it's chlamydia. What a relief!

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by DannyB on Wednesday October 25, @03:05PM (9 children)

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday October 25, @03:05PM (#1330215) Journal

    This is over a year old, but . . . see my journal article Do not drink urine to treat or prevent covid 19 [soylentnews.org]

    SERIOUSLY !

    Summary:

    • Anti vaxxers say drinking urine prevents and treats covid-19
    • No vax necessary as God gave us everything we need
    • Best of all, drinking urine to prevent or treat covid-19 is just as effective as either ivermectin or hydroxychloriquine, but doesn't cost you anything!

    Thus is seems like a colony trapped on a generational ship, drinking each other's urine, would be an extremely healthy group!

    Be sure to leave a positive review of the bottled urine on Amazon.

    • (Score: 5, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday October 25, @03:51PM (5 children)

      by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Wednesday October 25, @03:51PM (#1330218)

      Why do you give good advice to idiots?

      Let them drink urine, bleach, horse medicine or whatever and let them remove themselves from the gene pool. If you don't help them, it's a self-correcting problem.

      • (Score: 3, Funny) by Tork on Wednesday October 25, @04:06PM (1 child)

        by Tork (3914) on Wednesday October 25, @04:06PM (#1330223)
        Then we have problems with them storming the Capitol for a bake sale.
        • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 26, @02:12PM

          by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Thursday October 26, @02:12PM (#1330341) Journal

          Just a normal tourist day, they say.

      • (Score: 4, Touché) by VLM on Wednesday October 25, @06:14PM (2 children)

        by VLM (445) on Wednesday October 25, @06:14PM (#1330239)

        Let them drink urine, bleach, horse medicine

        I wonder over the last couple years what the annual national death rate is for those three compared to the death rate from the vax. The vax, of course, is safe and effective (tm)

        • (Score: 3, Funny) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday October 26, @01:57PM (1 child)

          by Azuma Hazuki (5086) on Thursday October 26, @01:57PM (#1330335) Journal

          Try it. Report back and let us know. I'll try and find a good medium so we can hear you properly :)

          • (Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday October 26, @05:02PM

            by VLM (445) on Thursday October 26, @05:02PM (#1330354)

            The vax, LOL no. You first, thanks

    • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Opportunist on Wednesday October 25, @08:17PM (2 children)

      by Opportunist (5545) on Wednesday October 25, @08:17PM (#1330255)

      I have this hypothesis that somewhere, deep, deep in some conspiracy bunker, secure from the prying eyes of us sheeply, the master trolls of the universe converge every other week in their feeble attempt to come up with something where the conspiracy loons finally go "Nooo, that's bull, that just CAN'T be true. Someone's trolling us!"

      So far, no luck. But the trials continue!

      • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 26, @02:15PM (1 child)

        by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Thursday October 26, @02:15PM (#1330342) Journal

        The problem with the conspiracy loons is that the more outlandish the story, the more likely they are to believe it over common sense or objective provable facts.

        --
        In the interest of preventing childhood obesity, I'm going to eat all the Halloween candy by myself.

        • (Score: 2) by Opportunist on Thursday October 26, @11:39PM

          by Opportunist (5545) on Thursday October 26, @11:39PM (#1330411)

          Maybe that's what we do wrong.

          I mean they. THEY.

