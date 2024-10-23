from the mellow-yellow dept.
The drink had all the hallmarks of a beverage sensation. Striking design, bold font, and the punchy name Release. But inside, each bottle was filled with urine allegedly discarded by Amazon delivery drivers and collected from plastic bottles by the side of the road.
That didn't stop Amazon from listing it for sale, though. Release even attained No. 1 bestseller status in the "Bitter Lemon" category. It was created by Oobah Butler for a new documentary, The Great Amazon Heist, which airs on Channel 4 in the UK today.
Butler is a journalist, presenter, and renowned puller of stunts—he's probably most famous for turning his shed in a London garden into the number one ranked restaurant on Tripadvisor.
Drummond [Amazon spokesperson] says this was a "crude stunt" and that the company has "industry-leading tools to prevent genuinely unsafe products being listed."
The Great Amazon Heist doesn't tell us anything particularly new. (Drummond says the documentary is a "heavily distorted picture of our processes and operations that do not reflect the realities of shopping with or working for Amazon.") But placing all of these elements alongside each other in an hour of television paints a stark picture. Drivers and warehouse workers put up with the conditions because they have no choice. Dangerous products were listed and sold to children with no checks in place. Byzantine structures shield the company from local authorities. According to Amazon's mission statement, it "strives to be Earth's most customer-centric company, Earth's best employer, and Earth's safest place to work." The Great Amazon Heist portrays a company that simply doesn't seem to care.
(Score: 3, Funny) by driverless on Wednesday October 25, @09:08AM (7 children)
... drinking urine is healthy, but I think they're just taking the piss [webmd.com].
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday October 25, @01:51PM (2 children)
It's definitely not healthy to drink, but topical use isn't necessarily toxic.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Wednesday October 25, @06:20PM
Patches O'Houlihan: Necessary?? Is it necessary for me to drink my own urine?
Peter La Fleur: Probably not.
Patches O'Houlihan: No, but I do it anyway, because it's sterile and I like the taste!
I think they say that you're not supposed to drink your own urine even if you're desperate because of the high salt content, though. So it's rather counterproductive to try to stay hydrated.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 26, @04:30AM
> ... may have benefits when used topically.
That's what she said,
(Score: 3, Touché) by Opportunist on Wednesday October 25, @02:19PM (1 child)
I just wonder, if urine is such a great material, why does our body try to get rid of it?
Organisms tend to do whatever they can to ensure they're functioning at the highest possible efficiency. Whenever a living organism, in construction and improvement for millennia and often even eons, throws something away, I guess it's safe to assume that the organism considers that something it is better off without.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Freeman on Wednesday October 25, @04:50PM
Just try to tell that to a dog. Which will lick up it's own vomit and eat cat poop.
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Wednesday October 25, @02:58PM (1 child)
Shhhhh! Don't tell anyone . . . the microchips are not in the vaccine but are in the Urine!
(Score: 1) by cereal_burpist on Friday October 27, @02:30AM
Ah, so that explains the burning sensation. I was worried it's chlamydia. What a relief!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DannyB on Wednesday October 25, @03:05PM (9 children)
This is over a year old, but . . . see my journal article Do not drink urine to treat or prevent covid 19 [soylentnews.org]
SERIOUSLY !
Summary:
Thus is seems like a colony trapped on a generational ship, drinking each other's urine, would be an extremely healthy group!
Be sure to leave a positive review of the bottled urine on Amazon.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday October 25, @03:51PM (5 children)
Why do you give good advice to idiots?
Let them drink urine, bleach, horse medicine or whatever and let them remove themselves from the gene pool. If you don't help them, it's a self-correcting problem.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Tork on Wednesday October 25, @04:06PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 26, @02:12PM
Just a normal tourist day, they say.
(Score: 4, Touché) by VLM on Wednesday October 25, @06:14PM (2 children)
I wonder over the last couple years what the annual national death rate is for those three compared to the death rate from the vax. The vax, of course, is safe and effective (tm)
(Score: 3, Funny) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday October 26, @01:57PM (1 child)
Try it. Report back and let us know. I'll try and find a good medium so we can hear you properly :)
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday October 26, @05:02PM
The vax, LOL no. You first, thanks
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Opportunist on Wednesday October 25, @08:17PM (2 children)
I have this hypothesis that somewhere, deep, deep in some conspiracy bunker, secure from the prying eyes of us sheeply, the master trolls of the universe converge every other week in their feeble attempt to come up with something where the conspiracy loons finally go "Nooo, that's bull, that just CAN'T be true. Someone's trolling us!"
So far, no luck. But the trials continue!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 26, @02:15PM (1 child)
The problem with the conspiracy loons is that the more outlandish the story, the more likely they are to believe it over common sense or objective provable facts.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Thursday October 26, @11:39PM
Maybe that's what we do wrong.
I mean they. THEY.