USA administration just designed 31 tech-hubs to receive funding to develop tech in the US to counter the current concentration in few metropolis (Austin, Texas; Boston; New York; San Francisco; and Seattle)

So what is a tech hub?

A tech hub designation is "a strong endorsement of a region's plan to supercharge a critical technology ecosystem and become a global leader over the next decade," the U.S. Economic Development Administration said on its website.

Any Soylentils in these areas to comment on the potential effects of such designation?