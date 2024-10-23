23/10/24/0322201 story
So what is a tech hub?
posted by hubie on Wednesday October 25, @12:11PM
USA administration just designed 31 tech-hubs to receive funding to develop tech in the US to counter the current concentration in few metropolis (Austin, Texas; Boston; New York; San Francisco; and Seattle)
A tech hub designation is "a strong endorsement of a region's plan to supercharge a critical technology ecosystem and become a global leader over the next decade," the U.S. Economic Development Administration said on its website.
Any Soylentils in these areas to comment on the potential effects of such designation?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by PinkyGigglebrain on Wednesday October 25, @12:31PM (1 child)
Will anyone be surprised when none of that funding goes towards widely available and cheap high speed broadband for the general population for the communities this effects?
(Score: 5, Touché) by takyon on Wednesday October 25, @03:39PM
$75 million in grants versus countless hundreds of billions stolen for broadband. This is just a payday for some "lucky" people.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by khallow on Wednesday October 25, @12:36PM (13 children)
It's just a waste.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Ingar on Wednesday October 25, @01:23PM
It's a subsidy for empty office building owners.
(Score: 3, Informative) by ikanreed on Wednesday October 25, @02:18PM (5 children)
I'm not typically inclined to agree with reason magazine, but they're not wrong.
They definitely miss what is wrong here, though. What's going to make this waste money and achieve in that way the democrats' obsession with "economic incentives" and "tweaks."
In addition to creating unproductive busywork on both the corporate and government side in terms of paperwork to show that you're doing whatever thing the government wants you to, even if you're not(especially if you're not), it often doesn't make the difference between a capital investment being profitable or not, because the tax codes are already written in a way to encourage investment.
So unless these target areas suddenly get a pool of employees with a decade of experience in their target fields to actually operate the businesses in question all this fiddly shit does is hand out money for paperwork.
Compared to China's strategy of the government directly subsidizing the construction of economic infrastructure they want to build, then letting private interests run it, it's a straight-up losing strategy.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by pTamok on Wednesday October 25, @03:42PM (4 children)
If you are in favour of that strategy (government investing directly in infrastructure for the public good), doesn't that make you [looks both ways and whispers] socialist?
I must admit, subsidizing the telecommunications companies to build out broadband hasn't been entirely successful, unless you are a telecommunications company, rather than a telecommunications company customer.
(Score: 4, Funny) by VLM on Wednesday October 25, @06:01PM
If you use it to promote your nation's interests instead of the usual, then its "National Socialism", so this strategy CAN have bipartisan appeal.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday October 26, @12:56PM (2 children)
"IF". I'll note that this also results in a lot of corruption.
And an example of that in action.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday October 26, @02:24PM (1 child)
What do you call the results of these kinds of policies then? Corruption is not really so easy to stamp out as things like executing state power entirely through legalistic bureaucracies, nor I'd argue (pre-emptively guessing your actual position) through limiting it to direct enforcement of property law. Because those strategies don't remove power imbalance and don't do anything to curtail quid-pro-quo arrangements.
Can't say that China's approach to corruption of hanging people accused of it appeals to me much, though.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday October 26, @10:59PM
Corruption. It's a short hop from doing something for the public good and doing something for yourself.
For a glaring example of why it's a terrible approach, how do we know that they bothered to get the right people? An innocent person isn't going to complain much after they're dead.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by SomeRandomGeek on Wednesday October 25, @04:16PM (3 children)
I agree that this is just a waste of taxpayer money.
I recommend the book "The New Geography of Jobs" https://www.amazon.com/New-Geography-Jobs-Enrico-Moretti/dp/0544028058 [amazon.com]
The book makes a strong argument that certain tech centers have an almost insurmountable lead at attracting tech employers and workers and this kind of cosmetic attempt to compete with that is doomed to failure.
The book was written before the pandemic started making us all work from home, though. So all bets are off.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday October 25, @10:48PM (2 children)
I believe the problem with that book is definition drift.
There was a time "tech" meant cutting edge internet technology. And that book is "somewhat" accurate WRT that definition.
Then tech expanded too much and sucked in all the former visual basic programmers now working as javascript monkeys and similar. Massive drop in performance level and anyone anywhere in the world can shovel shitware. Which is why "tech" suddenly means megacorporations with big offices in India and similar outsourcing centers. No need to use/concentrate high performers if the company does not utilize high performers but is still defined as "tech" anyway.
The final degradation of "tech" is it now means scammy / scummy financialization strategies revolving around privacy violations or ignoring regulatory environments and hoping you get too big to fail before the regulators strike (worked for hotels and taxis, not so well for the FTX corporation trying to become the official crypto crooks)
So, in the list of 31 regional "tech" hubs there are hubs that aren't even "tech" as we know it, they just thought it would be a cool buzzword. Very few LISP or Javascript bros will be working in any of the wanna-be-big-pharma biotech hubs listed. Some of the financialization scammers and scammers in general might fit right into the wanna-be-big-pharma hubs, unfortunately. The "small modular reactor" hub looks cool but seems a very bad idea for them to implement "move fast and break things" that we know from decades long-past "tech".
(Score: 2) by SomeRandomGeek on Friday October 27, @03:41PM (1 child)
It has been a while since I read the book, but I do not believe that is correct. When the book talks about tech hubs, it is not just talking about high tech, but about business specialization. It talks about cars in Detroit and finance in London, textiles in (Birmingham, Al?), etc. The thrust of the argument is that there are significant advantages to both workers and employers to being located in a big market. It is easier for workers to find a job, and they get paid more. It is easier for employers to find specialist workers as well as auxiliary businesses that cater to there needs. These advantages more than outweigh some tax incentive.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday October 27, @03:48PM
Yes, I could see that interpretation, interesting.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Deep Blue on Wednesday October 25, @06:03PM
The idea is great. Having just a few "tech-hubs" in a country the size of USA is idiotic by any metric.
If it fails, then somebody didn't do their homework. You can't just "build it and they will come", there's got to be some sort of seed to grow it.
But as said, it has to be done just for the sake of not having all your eggs in one basket.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday October 25, @06:06PM
I believe this is a misinterpretation and nothing signifies out of date support for a lame tired meme than the federal government getting in on the action.
Superficially these "industries" being supported by the feds means they've already jumped the shark and are yesterday's news.
If it was "young hip and cool" Biden's name wouldn't be on it LOL.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Snospar on Wednesday October 25, @01:27PM
A Heck Tub is like a giant State wide swear-jar. Specifically people who use outdated language like "Gosh darn-it", "Varmints" or "Vamoose" will have to pay a substantial penalty into the Heck Tub.
The funds gathered will be used to promote literacy and edumacation.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by VLM on Wednesday October 25, @05:59PM
Biden did it so it'll be cringe.
I live within a "hundred miles" of four of them and have never heard of what they're pimping.
My guess is this is the result of a political donation. Not sure if they are getting their money's worth for that donation LOL. Looking at the payoffs vs rewards for recent bribery schemes (The Ukraine, etc) this couldn't have cost more than seven digits.