from the peering-into-the-abyss dept.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/andreamorris/2023/10/23/testing-a-time-jumping-multiverse-killing-consciousness-spawning-theory-of-reality/
"This retroactive idea. It has to be that," says Nobel Prize-winning mathematical physicist Sir Roger Penrose, reflecting on a problem about the building blocks of reality that has dogged physics for nearly a century. "Any sensible physicist wouldn't be perturbed by this," he adds. "However, I'm not a sensible physicist."
If Penrose isn't a sensible physicist it's because the laws of physics aren't making sense, at least not on the subatomic level where the smallest things in the universe play by different rules than everything we see around us. He has reason to believe this disconnect involves a fissure that divides two different kinds of reality. He also has reason to believe that the physical process that bridges these realities will unlock answers to the physics of consciousness: the mystery of our own existence.
Penrose's contributions to math and physics are significant. He's proposed a theory of sequential universes that existed before the big bang, traces of which seem to be penetrating ours. He collaborated with Stephen Hawking on the Penrose-Hawking singularity theorems, identifying points in the universe, singularities, where the gravitational forces are so intense that spacetime itself breaks down catastrophically.[...]
For decades, Penrose has been working with anesthesiologist Stuart Hameroff on a theory of consciousness called Orchestrated Objective Reduction (Orch OR).
[...] Penrose demurs. He politely but unequivocally waves off the idea that a conscious observer collapses wave functions by looking at them. Likewise, he dismisses the view that a conscious observer spins off near infinite universes with a glance. "That's making consciousness do the job of collapsing the wave function without having a theory of consciousness," says Penrose. "I'm turning it around and I'm saying whatever consciousness is, for quite different reasons, I think it does depend on the collapse of the wave function. On that physical process."
[...] What's causing collapse? "It's an objective phenomenon," insists Penrose. He's convinced this objective phenomenon has to be the fundamental force: gravity.
[...] For Penrose, the relationship between gravity and consciousness was inspired by a revolutionary mathematical discovery nearly a century ago. In 1931, mathematician Kurt Gödel revealed his incompleteness theorems—theorems of mathematical logic that show there are statements in mathematics that must be true even though they can't be proven. Gödel's incompleteness theorems, and Goodstein's theorem sometime later, made an indelible imprint on Penrose. He took from these theorems that there's a unique property of the physical universe giving rise to conscious understanding.
[...] The ability to understand Gödel and Goodstein's theorems means there's something about our conscious understanding that is not confined to computational boundaries.
[...] When it comes to the suddenly salient question of whether or not AI could be conscious, Penrose draws again from Gödel and Goodstein's theorems. Computer science is built on formalized systems. They're confined by computation. For Penrose, AI built on classical computers today isn't capable of true understanding or consciousness. After some consideration, he adds a caveat when it comes to quantum computers: "You put wave function collapse into its process somehow..."
For an in-depth discussion about this theory, including Penrose's Hemingway Paradox, watch the interviews with Penrose that were the basis for this reporting:
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Mojibake Tengu on Thursday October 26, @04:21AM (4 children)
That's all I recommend to follow. Everything else is forfait. Consider it an absolute religion.
Consciousness is a protocol.
Physics itself is completely broken, timespace is not a space but computational artefact of processing chunks of energy called light, a processing spatially similar to allocation of memory in computer.
It's exactly the speed of processing of this allocation what causes relativistic light speed limit. Light creates the fake space, not travels through it.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 4, Funny) by Isia on Thursday October 26, @06:23AM
I want smoke what you smoke. 😛
Belief in a higher being is for the stupid, the weak and the cowardly.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by khallow on Thursday October 26, @01:04PM
(Score: 3, Funny) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday October 26, @02:07PM
[citation needed]
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 4, Insightful) by turgid on Thursday October 26, @06:16PM
For a photon, all distances are zero and time does not exist, so it "experiences" the whole universe all at once and instantaneously.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 4, Funny) by Kell on Thursday October 26, @08:23AM (2 children)
https://www.smbc-comics.com/comic/2012-03-21 [smbc-comics.com]
Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by HiThere on Thursday October 26, @01:52PM (1 child)
Penrose has been on this trip for a long time, though. He just can't believe that consciousness is finitely representable. I may be a bit overly reductionist in thinking it's basically an LLM writ large with a bunch of tests that cause it to match reality (that's not quite what I believe, but let's keep things simple), but Penrose has been insisting that consciousness requires a direct quantum connection for decades.
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Thursday October 26, @06:14PM
I read the Emperor's New Mind by Penrose when I was 17. I think he tied himself up in knots with some of his arguments. I lent my copy to someone and never got it back. I might try to get one and read it again.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 4, Interesting) by pTamok on Thursday October 26, @11:59AM (3 children)
I must admit, the idea of observers collapsing wavefunctions has always struck me as mad. But then again, quantum mechanics is completely counter-intuitive,
The problem for me, is what counts as an observer. A human? A cat? An artificial intelligence? A machine?
Also, the idea of multiverses branching off at every decision point strike me as very much against WIlliam of Ockham's precept of not multiplying entities unnecessarily.
But I'm not a theoretical physicist, although I did, at one time, count a real live string-theory tenured professor amongst my friends.
I do have ideas; but suggesting them would be like a toddler advising SpaceX on rocket design, so I'd better stay quiet.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by inertnet on Thursday October 26, @12:11PM
To me, an observation is simply an interaction with a particle that causes it to collapse. That can be your eye, or a measuring instrument, but essentially just another particle.
But I'm no theoretical physicist either.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by HiThere on Thursday October 26, @02:00PM
There's nothing in the theory that requires the wave function to collapse. We just find that after an even that we can model as the wave function collapsing, we always only find things consistent with one branch of the function. And consciousness is explicitly not involved (except that you can't become conscious of something without the kind of interaction that fits the "this would collapse the wave function" model).
The collapse of the wave function is an interpretation of the math. It's not required. There are other interpretations that also fit all the data we have. Which interpretation you choose depends more on your psychological preference than on anything else. So don't put any certainty behind it.
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Whoever on Thursday October 26, @11:30PM
Quantum physics == bugs hastily patched in the code of the simulation in which we are living?
(Score: 2, Interesting) by granaiogeek on Thursday October 26, @05:34PM
If Panpsychism is the case and consciousness is a property of the quantum universe, then it is the universal observer and it collapses all wave functions constantly.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Thursday October 26, @11:19PM
.. if we don't have free will?
https://phys.org/news/2023-10-scientist-decades-dont-free.html [phys.org]
(Score: 2) by Zoot on Friday October 27, @02:33AM
You don't need any quantum mumbo-jumbo to explain consciousness, the sense of "me", or any of its other mysteries unless you're afraid to face the likely reality that it's simply an emergent feature resulting from sufficient computational complexity with feedback.
If you want to understand what you are, go stand in front of a mirror and look at yourself. That's you. That's a complex computational system that started from an egg and developed into what you see. You're THAT egg's result, not any other one, and you are "you" because of that and nothing else.
You can't separate the "soul" from the body, because it is the body.
Anything greater or mystical like the idea your soul is detachable from the body in any way is simply an illusion (or self-delusion) because you don't like the idea that consciousness is really just an illusion that's there when you are alive and awake / paying attention.
If you are temporarily "turned off" somehow then nothing is lost because there was nothing extra to begin with. Continuity of consciousness is not a thing.
A Teleportation system that destroys the original and makes a copy somewhere else should not trouble you. There's still a "you" with the same thoughts, feelings, and goals, it's just a different instance of that system. It's as much you as if you simply walked instead of teleporting. Either way, the original is gone and now there's an identical one over there.