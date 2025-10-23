Massive lawsuit against Meta
"At the heart of these accusations is this idea that we prioritize profit over safety and well-being. That's just not true."
Mark Zuckerberg, on his own facebook page, October 2021, as quoted by Reuters.
Despite years of discussions, US Congress hasn't been able to pass new online protections for children.
This Tuesday, 42 US states took matters in their own hands, and sued Meta [Platforms] and its Instagram unit. An important factor in the decision to go to court was the US Congress testimony of a Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen (testimony 1, 2 (pdf), hearing (context)).
According to the federal lawsuit (pdf here), Meta
- created a business model focused on maximizing young users' time on its platforms,
- employs harmful and psychologically manipulative platform features while misleading the public about the safety of those features,
- published reports showing misleadingly low rates of user harms, and
- in spite of the overwhelming evidence linking its platforms to young user harms, refuses to address those harms while continuing to conceal and downplay its platforms' adverse effects.
While much of the complaint includes information conditionally under seal as part of the investigation by the attorneys general, publicly available sources — including evidence disclosed by former Meta employees — also detail Meta's efforts to attract young users and make its platforms addictive to children and teens. For example, the Wall Street Journal published an internal Facebook document in 2021 that said the following about young users: "They are a valuable but untapped audience."
Multiple US States Sue Meta For 'Harming Youth'
California attorney general Rob Bonta said an investigation found that Meta has been getting young people addicted to its platforms for ‘corporate profits’.
A coalition of 33 US attorneys general have filed a federal lawsuit against Meta, accusing the tech giant of harmful actions against children and teenagers.
The lawsuit claims Meta has designed and deployed “harmful features” on Instagram and Facebook, which get younger people addicted to these platforms. The coalition of attorneys general are seeking “injunctive and monetary relief” to address the alleged misconduct.
New York attorney general Letitia James said nine additional attorneys general are filing lawsuits in their respective state courts, which means 42 attorneys general are taking action against Meta.
[...] California attorney general Rob Bonta said the complaints are the result of a nationwide investigation that he announced in 2021. He claims this bipartisan investigation found that Meta has been “cultivating addiction to boost corporate profits”.
[...] The lawsuit also claims that Meta refused to address issues relating to the negative effects its sites were causing, despite overwhelming evidence.
Making our kids smoke tobacco and drink all that poisonous soda pop..
Making our kids smoke tobacco and drink all that poisonous soda pop..
And don't get me started on the damage done by political campaigns, teaching the kids how to cheat and lie
What makes Meta any worse?
(Score: 4, Informative) by Freeman on Thursday October 26, @01:54PM
Big Tobacco got its' day in court and lost. Soda on the other hand didn't and likely never will. Why stop at just Soda, what about Donuts, Baklava, candy, and even the likes of pulp-free orange juice is just too much sugar. A Big Tobacco Moment for the Sugar Industry [newyorker.com] Maybe Mama's Sweet Tea is too sweet and don't get me started on her pies.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 3, Funny) by Opportunist on Thursday October 26, @08:40AM (6 children)
Who let that commie take control of a corporation? It's Un-American to not prioritize profit over safety and well-being. That's what made this country great!
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday October 26, @01:59PM
That's what the talking head is supposed to say. Not necessarily what they're doing.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DannyB on Thursday October 26, @03:33PM (4 children)
What we now have is capitalism run amok. Driven by greed without the slightest concern for the consequences it causes. Combine with socialize the damages and privatize the profits.
What does it profit a man if he gains the whole world but looses his sole.
In the interest of preventing childhood obesity, I'm going to eat all the Halloween candy by myself.
(Score: 2) by quietus on Thursday October 26, @04:29PM (3 children)
That's true. Maybe, in order to solve that part of Mark's problems, someone could throw a shoe at him?
Missionaries try to heal us and save our souls.

Shoe salesman try to heel us and save our soles.
Missionaries try to heal us and save our souls.
Shoe salesman try to heel us and save our soles.
In the interest of preventing childhood obesity, I'm going to eat all the Halloween candy by myself.
What about a missionary shoe salesman?
What about a missionary shoe salesman?
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
They try to heal our heels.
They try to heal our heels.
In the interest of preventing childhood obesity, I'm going to eat all the Halloween candy by myself.
(Score: 5, Touché) by Barenflimski on Thursday October 26, @10:30AM (10 children)
If they had just asked me, I could have let them know this in 2010. Just imagine the savings.
In all seriousness, while I can not stand Facebook, what it stands for, how it operates, and what I believe it has done to the human race, these government lawsuits rarely do much to help us pleebs.
This will end up going down just like the Opiate lawsuits. The "states" will get billions. The money will be squandered. Politicians will redefine the language to be able to "save the children" by doing whatever they want, like buy guns, build prisons, fund roads, and do whatever else gets them elected and re-elected.
Mark my words. This will be just one more bilking of a large corporation off the backs of us layfolk to profit those in power. It is a time tested Standard Operating Procedure by your favorite bureaucrats.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Thexalon on Thursday October 26, @11:46AM (5 children)
Funding roads is, in fact, likely to be a better use of the money than Meta's billion-dollar effort to create a bad clone of Second Life. Well-constructed roads reduce vehicle wear-and-tear, and that in turn reduces equipment failures on the roads, reducing accident rates and saving lives and cash. Whereas the Metaverse was so ill-conceived that Zuck seriously thought that people wanted to use a fantasy world to go to work or go shopping, as if people really wanted to go to work in real life.
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a compiler is a good guy with a compiler.
(Score: 2, Touché) by khallow on Thursday October 26, @12:34PM (3 children)
Funding roads != building roads. And I don't agree that funding roads actually will be better than a Meta vanity project.
Funding roads should use cost-plus contracting. Ask Boeing.
Funding roads should use cost-plus contracting. Ask Boeing.
In the interest of preventing childhood obesity, I'm going to eat all the Halloween candy by myself.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday October 27, @04:45AM (1 child)
Or we can just give various private businesses money. Then when they don't do anything with that money, we can give them more.
Isn't that was Capitalism is already doing?
Isn't that was Capitalism is already doing?
In the interest of preventing childhood obesity, I'm going to eat all the Halloween candy by myself.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by digitalaudiorock on Thursday October 26, @05:03PM
Even if you're correct as to how that will play out, it reminds me of how many say that class action suits useless, because "only the lawyers make money". That ignores the punitive aspect of suits like this, which do have a deterrent effect.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by quietus on Thursday October 26, @04:02PM (3 children)
Do you have something called legal precedence in the United States?
The legal offensive we're discussing here aims for civil penalties of $1,000 to $50,000 for each violation of various state laws -- an amount that could add up quickly given the millions of young children and teenagers who use Instagram. That will set a precedent for the hundreds of cases against Meta, Google and ByteDance which have already been filed on behalf of school districts and children welfare associations.
If this initiative succeeds, it will open a floodgate of money towards the schools that prepare your children for the future.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday October 26, @11:17PM
Sounds like a great argument for rooting for this initiative's failure (among other things, I don't buy that this money will go to schools, rather to lawyers and politicians). Shutting down your public forums with massive waves of lawsuits is a terrible way to run a democracy.
We used to. It is called stare decisis, but the current Supreme Court has decided to ignore it going forward.
We used to. It is called stare decisis, but the current Supreme Court has decided to ignore it going forward.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday October 27, @04:54AM
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 26, @08:07PM (2 children)
(and by implication the advertisers, which another poster already asked)
How many grew up with Saturday morning cartoons?
Honeycomb's big, yeah, yeah, yeah!
It's not small, no, no, no!
How addictive was that? How many ads were we exposed to?
How many important facts did we learn about the world? Example: how Keebler's uncommonly good cookies are baked in a magic oven by elves in a hollow tree and there's no factory! Unlike their evil competitor chips ahoy which makes their cookies in a factory.
Imagine the endless hours wasted watching that highly addictive crap. At least it ended before noon and we went outside to play with neighborhood kids.
I won't mention candy cigarettes. Ooops!
At least someone had the brains to create School House Rock.
In the interest of preventing childhood obesity, I'm going to eat all the Halloween candy by myself.
I forgot about candy cigarettes. That was a classic!
I forgot about candy cigarettes. That was a classic!
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday October 27, @01:11PM
Don't forget about the bubblegum cigars!
My mom believed in sanity, which meant for her sanity, she tossed us boys outside. My younger brother and I didn't get the cartoons until both parents were working (whom we barely saw) for the last two years of our elementary schooling.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"