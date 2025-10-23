from the options-include-different-tools-and-dynamite dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
About a month ago, pristine samples from an asteroid landed on Earth while enclosed within a tight capsule. The sample canister was designed to keep the main chunk of the asteroid safe during its journey through space, but now teams at NASA’s Johnson Space Center (JSC) are struggling to open it to get at the space rocks.
For the past week, the curation team for the OSIRIS-REx mission has been having a hard time opening the TAGSAM head, a round sampler head at the end of an articulated arm on the spacecraft that was used to grab the sample from the asteroid. The TAGSAM head (Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism) is where the bulk of the asteroid sample is, and it is therefore being carefully handled by members of the team through a specialized glovebox under the flow of nitrogen to prevent contamination.
“After multiple attempts at removal, the team discovered two of the 35 fasteners on the TAGSAM head could not be removed with the current tools approved for use in the OSIRIS-REx glovebox,” NASA wrote in a blog post on Friday. “The team has been working to develop and implement new approaches to extract the material inside the head, while continuing to keep the sample safe and pristine.”
When the aluminum lid to the sample canister was first removed, the mission team found black dust and debris on the avionics deck of the canister. On October 11, NASA revealed the first look at the samples collected from the outside of the TAGSAM head while adding that it still hasn’t opened the sample canister yet. “The only problem is a great problem and that’s we’ve found a lot more sample than we’re anticipating before even getting into the TAGSAM,” Francis McCubbin, curator at NASA’s JSC, said during a live event.
As it turns out, there’s also a not-so-good problem. So far, the curation team has managed to remove some of the material from inside the canister with tweezers or a scoop while holding down the TAGSAM head’s mylar flap. Over the next few weeks, the team will try to come up with new ways to extract the rest of the sample.
“The tools for any proposed solution to extract the remaining material from the head must be able to fit inside the glovebox and not compromise the scientific integrity of the collection, and any procedures must be consistent with the clean room’s standards,” NASA wrote in its blog post.
[...] The mission may have recently hit a (hopefully temporary) snag, but early findings from the asteroid sample have proven to be quite promising so hopefully the remaining bits of the space rock make it out of that canister soon.
(Score: 3, Touché) by inertnet on Thursday October 26, @12:30PM (4 children)
I thought they might extract samples while the whole contraption is contained in an inert gas. But TFS talks about a clean room which suggests that the samples have already been exposed to (at least) oxygen. While I thought that even gravity might affect the samples.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday October 26, @01:57PM (2 children)
I mean, why couldn't they do it in a vacuum? Wouldn't it be better to introduce as few earth-borne contaminants as possible, including our atmosphere?
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 5, Interesting) by inertnet on Thursday October 26, @02:27PM (1 child)
A vacuum would also be possible, but I believe an inert gas at a slightly higher pressure that the outside, is better for keeping contaminants out. And less complicated to manage while manipulating samples.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday October 26, @03:10PM
<no-sarcasm>
It is unlikely that an inert gas would react with the collected material. A vacuum would be closer to the environment of space in which the samples existed.
</no-sarcasm>
However a vacuum introduces contamination if the vacuum bag isn't emptied frequently enough and its contents are considered part of the collected sample.
In the interest of preventing childhood obesity, I'm going to eat all the Halloween candy by myself.
(Score: 3, Informative) by janrinok on Thursday October 26, @03:12PM
The sample is contained in an inert gas. The scientists would have a problem breathing and staying alive in that atmosphere so they allow them to have air that meets clean room standards - obviously they are mollycodling them or they are getting soft or something..... In addition, any tools brought into the area and any procedures must be consistent with the clean room’s standards. The tools will be used inside the confined space of the 'glovebox' while also under the flow of nitrogen.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday October 26, @03:40PM (5 children)
My grandma has a tool to open them.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday October 26, @05:45PM (1 child)
Maybe you could ask this guy [youtu.be] about the best way to open a jar. Actually, all his videos are quite educational on kitchen ergonomics.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @07:21AM
We have a jar opening tool (probably belonged to my grandma long ago) which is basically a bent piece of stainless steel holding the handle and two jaws that slide in and out. The handle turns a gear linked to the jaws, so that when you turn the handle counter clockwise, the jaws close together. You simply place it on top of the jar and turn the handle to open it, the jaws clamp extremely tightly on the lid and the lid turns with the tool.
Unlike what is shown in that video, this antique opens any stuck jar in the kitchen perfectly every single time without any trouble whatsoever, although it would be too big for nail polish. I dunno why every tool sold these days to open jars just seems to be useless in comparison.
(Score: 2) by corey on Thursday October 26, @10:12PM (1 child)
My angle grinder comes in handy for all sorts of jobs, especially getting things open.
Maybe I could contract to NASA at exorbitant rates to conduct a “precision metallurgical amendment” For them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @01:34PM
> My angle grinder comes in handy...
Wasn't there an adage about, "If you only have a hammer, everything looks like a nail" ??
First google hit: https://thefitzroviaclinic.com/if-the-only-tool-you-have-is-a-hammer-you-tend-to-see-every-problem-as-a-nail/ [thefitzroviaclinic.com]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday October 27, @04:09PM
As children we had to open child-proof bottles for my grandparents LOL.
Clearly they should never have stored asteroid samples in child-proof containers.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by crafoo on Thursday October 26, @07:37PM (4 children)
the pic from the article shows about 24 of those really annoying fasteners that look like philips-heads but they're not. A few are removed and (LMAO) a few others look like they've been worked over pretty hard. I'm going to assume they're going into locking inserts as well (deformed thread or similar) to avoid them working out under vibration. The absolute worst fastener choice for a locking thread on hardware that is going to go through extreme thermal expansion cycles. can't possibly get enough torque on them even with the correct bit.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 26, @08:22PM (1 child)
They look like those anti-tamper screws they put on stuff they don't want people opening. Aliens must be real if NASA needs them on their stuff.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday October 27, @04:30PM
It's the other way around, spaceships come from UFOs and the aliens don't want us (mostly) hairless monkeys F-ing around with warp drives and the rest of their stuff.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @01:38PM
How did the samples get in there? Surely the spacecraft didn't have a robot arm to tighten up all those screws, did it? Seems like it must have been a sealed container (sterilized, etc.) before it left Earth. Then opened near the collection point and sealed again, by some simple & lightweight mechanism on the spacecraft.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday October 27, @04:24PM
"Pozi drive". Popular in euro-land. Little "x" at 45 degree angles to big "x". Hard to be sure in the low-ish res photo, but looks kinda like it.
It's your typical 2.0 solution; a tiny bit better torque specs if you're willing to replace everything, also they are supposedly a huge PITA to manufacture compared to Philips, so unless you're building aerospace stuff its almost always cheaper to install a bigger Philips than a smaller Pozi. Also probably a bit of "not invented here" syndrome, probably.
A Philips screwdriver in a Pozi screw works worse than any combo of Philips screwdriver in a Philips screw, so I feel your pain.
I don't know the automation implications of Pozi, if automatic screw machines feed them better or worse (probably varies LOL)
My money's on Pozi.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday October 27, @04:32PM
Should have just launched a voting machine into space, I've heard those are infallible.