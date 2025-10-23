Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Millions of Americans and their doctors are in the dark when it comes to early cognitive decline, according to new research from the University of Southern California. A study out this week suggests that most general physicians vastly under-diagnose mild cognitive impairment among their patients, following another recent study from the same authors which found that millions of Medicare patients with the condition slip through the cracks. The researchers say this diagnostic gap is worrying, given the importance of recognizing and treating mild cognitive impairment before it becomes more serious.
It’s well established that mild cognitive impairment is under-diagnosed in older people, but the researchers say theirs is some of the first work to quantify the current size of the problem.
“It’s a very different conversation to have when we can point to these numbers,” senior study author Soeren Mattke, director of the Brain Health Observatory at USC’s Center for Economic and Social Research, told Gizmodo over the phone.
In the latest study, published Tuesday in The Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease, the team looked at Medicare administrative data collected from over 200,000 primary care clinicians and 50,000 practices between 2017 to 2019. They found that doctors and practices failed to diagnose about 92% of expected mild cognitive impairment cases on average; they also estimated that only 0.1% of physicians accurately diagnosed it as often as they should, based on expected rates.
In the previous paper, published this July in the journal Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy, the authors examined the medical records of over 40 million Americans over 65 enrolled in Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans between 2015 to 2019.
Based on other research, about 8 million of these Americans should have mild cognitive impairment, defined as noticeable memory loss or cognitive decline that doesn’t yet impede a person’s everyday activities. But although the rate did slightly improve over time, only a small portion of Medicare patients actually received a mild cognitive impairment diagnosis during the study period, amounting to about 8% of expected cases.
In other words, at least 7.4 million Americans over 65 have no idea they’re living with mild cognitive impairment, with the authors further estimating that as many as 10 million Americans are undiagnosed if you include those over age 50.
Many, if not most, people will experience some degree of cognitive decline as they age, and not every case will lead to significant issues. But oftentimes, mild cognitive impairment is the first stage of a more serious neurodegenerative disorder, particularly Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia. About 10% to 15% of these cases in people over 65 will progress to full-blown dementia annually, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, while one-third of people with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s will develop dementia within five years.
“With MCI, there are actually a chunk of cases that have their easy fixes—some might be caused by medication side effects or vitamin deficiencies, and all kinds of things we can address if cases are detected,” Mattke said. “And we are starting to see disease-modifying treatments that might be able to change the trajectory of degenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s.”
[...] There are readily available tests for cognitive decline, Mattke notes, though they take time (10 or more minutes) to conduct. Many doctors might not feel compelled to screen for it in their older patients, or may be too busy, and patients might not think to ask for such screening until they’re much further along in their impairment. So Mattke hopes his team’s research can start to make both groups more aware and willing to get ahead of this growing health issue.
(Score: 5, Touché) by VLM on Thursday October 26, @05:00PM (11 children)
Must be a very expensive pill they're planning on shilling. Doesn't matter if it works or not or if there are side effects, just that they've got something to sell.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Tork on Thursday October 26, @05:07PM (7 children)
(Score: 4, Touché) by VLM on Thursday October 26, @05:17PM (5 children)
LOL no just live in the USA.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Tork on Thursday October 26, @05:23PM (4 children)
(Score: 5, Insightful) by RS3 on Thursday October 26, @07:10PM (1 child)
Sad and frustrating. I don't know when they changed the law, but it used to be that pharma companies were not allowed to advertise. I bet it's driving doctors crazy to have patients constantly asking about every med they hear about. The ads usually say "ask your doctor about ..." Dearest Congress, thank you for your willingness to try things. Now please put things back the way they were when things worked better."
(Score: 5, Insightful) by DannyB on Thursday October 26, @08:17PM
But unbridled Capitalism must run amok! And corporations are people too!
Now patients go to their doctors knowing what drug they are going to pressure the doctor into giving them.
And for profit health care? Now THAT is an expensive pill! And it didn't cure anything, it made things worse.
Why are the same drugs cheaper if you cross the border?
In the US if you develop a serious medical condition you can go bankrupt.
Universal health care is such a complex issue that only 32 of 33 developed nations have found a way to make it work.
It's not perfect. Yet they all have a healthier population and live longer than people in the US. (yes, really) And the last thing they worry about when seeing the doctor is money.
But . . OMG! Socialism! I'd rather suffer than see someone I view as inferior to me get something for free!
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday October 26, @07:21PM
>the TV and seeing another pharma ad
Last time I watched TV on a regular basis was in the 1990s on an old set we'd turn on at lunch time at work... the airwaves were thick with pharma ads even then - I remember attractive people canoeing in a hyper-saturated colorful landscape and not being held back by their herpes...
I hate all ads, haven't had commercial TV in the home since 2001, pharma ads are probably the top of my least favorite list.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday October 26, @09:30PM
Yeah well the Venn diagram of the folks he votes for and the folks who consistently make this mess even worse looks like this: O
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 26, @05:17PM
Maybe it's a bitter pill to swallow?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by crafoo on Thursday October 26, @07:27PM
yes. and, anything new that may be causing micro-clotting in the brain leading to cognitive decline (even when it doesn't outright cause a stroke) certainly doesn't exist. the decline has always been there we just haven't been diagnosing it, you see.
(Score: 1) by nostyle on Thursday October 26, @07:37PM
A shilling ain't worth a dime anymore. (thank you Yogi Berra)
(Score: 2) by Samantha Wright on Thursday October 26, @09:13PM
To convince yourself that this is a legitimate crisis, just visit the Comments section under any Slashdot news story from the last ten years.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Tork on Thursday October 26, @05:21PM (1 child)
I have a friend who is not much older than I am develop Alzheimer's recently. Let's just say it feels a decade or two early. There were a few signs of it early on but only in retrospect. Like... one time he travelled to another city to do some work only to post some strange messages on social media about how he ended up at a tenement-style place with a bunch of other people staying there. At the time we all thought someone he had gone to a sketchy Air BnB but post-diagnosis now I'm wondering if he got confused and someone dropped him off at a shelter. That said, I think he might have burned a few employment bridges in the year or two leading up to that. If his dice were rolled again he might have ended up homeless before the diagnosis, possibly even stranded overseas.
I am bummed that he's going to have to live out the rest of his life in a medical facility but I'm also glad he was diagnosed before it got a lot more serious, as in going missing or something. I'm a little bit of a hypochondriac so every time I forget what I came into the room for I get a lil paranoid that this will be my fate.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday October 26, @07:14PM
>Millions of Americans and their doctors are in the dark when it comes to early cognitive decline
That's the problem. Forrest was right: "Stupid is as stupid does" 'cause the strongest kinds of stupid are the ones that don't know they are. There's a similar problem with absence seizures, you can be having dozens a day and completely unaware that you are...
>he's going to have to live out the rest of his life in a medical facility
Around here they call them "Memory Care" facilities, and they're even more expensive than standard nursing homes.
>I'm also glad he was diagnosed before it got a lot more serious, as in going missing or something
You know, I'm torn about this with respect to myself... we all die sometime, and I still subscribe to the Who's philosophical master-statement: "I hope I die before I get old." Old isn't an arbitrary number of years, it's a state of being. Would I rather spend 20 years in a "Memory Care" jail, or 2 years having wild adventures leading to my earlier demise?
A) I certainly won't care after I'm dead.
B) If the dementia is strong enough, I won't remember the traumatic or terrifying parts, but I probably will at least enjoy the interesting / exciting parts while they are happening.
Having said all that, I do hope I don't get dementia or other serious debilitation until after I'm 103 years of age, or more, but in the nearly inevitable event of my eventual decline I do lean toward "free range living" rather than preservation in an expensive room I'm not allowed to leave.
Time to start lobbying for those "danger to self or others" phrases in law to be modified to "danger to others, self be damned."
(Score: 5, Funny) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday October 26, @05:29PM (4 children)
I've been battling early amnesia for years since yesterday and let me tell you: the only thing that's worse is amnesia, whch I've been battling since January.
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Thursday October 26, @08:21PM (2 children)
I don't remember when, but I battled magnesia before and it was no fun.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Thursday October 26, @11:36PM (1 child)
Magnesia is bad, but its milk is good.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday October 27, @02:15PM
Cows are easier to milk.
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Friday October 27, @07:34AM
I may have been in the same battle, but I don't remember any reunions.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 26, @05:39PM (12 children)
I've been tracking it for years. I used to have elaborate trains of thought that I could backtrack and re-explore. This went away in my early 30s. I never used to make shopping lists. I started making them in my 40s. I'm 55 now. It seems stable enough, but I forget to put tools away sometimes now. It really bothers me to find a metal tool outside with dew on it, potentially rusting, instead of in the shed where it belongs.
I think this might all be "normal", but I wonder. My mother had vascular dementia, which came on in her mid 70s and took her by 79. My Dad died of lung disease.
I try to keep mentally and physically active, and not worry too much. It is what it is.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by krishnoid on Thursday October 26, @05:59PM
It could be a drift in "working memory" capacity, which is an "executive function" issue. It's not associated with life-threatening conditions, but you could do some research on it. It's usually associated with ADHD, but may also show up elsewhere.
(Score: 4, Informative) by RS3 on Thursday October 26, @07:29PM (4 children)
I finally started making lists, like my dad and many other successful people I know do. My thought is that life gets more and more complicated the older we get, and the lists allow me to free up some RAM for the too many other tasks. I'm pretty much saying in different words what krishnoid says.
The big problem: if I lose a list! It's not that I can't remember the things on the list, but knowing I have a list allows me to forget the details. Keeping track of lists is important, and backing them up very important.
Food shopping list is a great example. It's on paper, only, and I lost it once. I started making a written list on computer, but couldn't remember everything at the time, then found the paper list. Someday I'll finish keying it in, and maybe copy it to the phone too. I'll put that task on my far too long master to-do list.
Being a big fan of "divide and conquer", better known as structure, I have sub to-do lists, like one for each car or other major project that's much too long for the master to-do list.
Diseases you mentioned are well staved off by diet and exercise. There may have been both genetic predispositions and environmental factors in both of your parents' cases, but you can reduce your risk. There's more and more medical research pointing to much better diet supporting longevity, which (obviously) contributes to better internal repair system functioning. Specifically a doctor wants me on a Mediterranean diet, and there are lots of great videos by doctors and diet specialists telling us what's so important, like by Mark Hyman MD, getting omega-3 oils, long lists of dos and don'ts.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday October 26, @10:02PM (2 children)
>My thought is that life gets more and more complicated the older we get
There is certainly some truth in that. There's also the possibility that your pants are shrinking and that's why you now need a waist size 6" larger than you did a few decades ago...
My children can remember and recite some scary big amounts of information, but... that's all they've got to concern them at the moment.
(Score: 3, Touché) by RS3 on Thursday October 26, @11:17PM (1 child)
> There is certainly some truth in that. There's also the possibility that your pants are shrinking and that's why you now need a waist size 6" larger than you did a few decades ago...
Ah, good son, it's time to enlighten you to the wonders of elastic waistbands.
If you find yourself wanting/needing suspenders, things may have gone too far.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday October 27, @02:20PM
When I was a 36 my pants stayed up fine. I'm back down to a 34 and even when the jeans are tight going on, they are falling off 6 hours later.
Yes, I was a 28 freshman year in college, and 1.5" taller.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Friday October 27, @04:58PM
Well, if you have trouble remembering your lists, maybe you need a list of lists.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by HiThere on Thursday October 26, @07:56PM (5 children)
It is normal, which doesn't mean it isn't a problem that needs to be solved.
FWIW, I'm aware of cognitive decline, but there's basically nothing to be done about it. (Well, it would help if I lost a lot of weight, but I've been trying to do that for other reasons with less than moderate success.)
So, yes, mild cognitive decline is essentially unmeasured by doctors. But if they did measure it, they couldn't do anything about it anyway. Measuring specific problems, like inflamed capillaries, may be useful, because they might be able to do something about that.
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday October 26, @10:09PM (4 children)
I have had some form of minor palsy (mainly manifested in shaking hands, arms, sometimes twitchy legs, neck, etc.) since I was about 10 years old. Back then we had an exceptionally good pediatrician - when we asked her about it she had an excellently rational reply: "We could do some tests, maybe the results of those tests would give you a name for your condition, but whatever it is: there's nothing we can do to treat it."
Over the following 20-ish years I gradually learned to get it under control through various "Gee Dr. my hands shake when I do X..." Dr.: "So don't do X!" interventions. 40-ish years later it was at a point where the interventions were invisible, habitual without effort, and effective. However, if I do lapse and do X, Y or Z too much, the shakes will return. Also: about 10 years back I amputated a small bit of my left thumb tip with a table saw - the nerve trauma in that hand makes it shake more or less like I used to shake all over before the self-taught control mechanisms. Lesson learned: amputations are bad for palsy control, try not to do that again.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Thursday October 26, @11:34PM
Oh gosh, sorry to hear. I do a lot with my hands, probably largely because I can. Including mechanical and electronic stuff under my wonderful stereo Nikon microscope (including removing splinters). My mom had developed some shaking which got slowly worse over her later life. She was fully functional, but sometimes you'd notice like if she picked up a saucer with cup on it. She drank a lot of tea much of her life, many cups a day, and I always attributed the shaking to the tea, but that's purely speculation. When she was under much medical care late life, I asked doctors about the shaking and they had no idea (or didn't care because she was old). Somewhat interestingly she was on a low dose of metoprolol (Lopressor) beta-blocker and the docs said that was the only thing they knew of that might / could help.
Very recently there was an article and discussion- I don't remember if it was here, green, reddit, somewhere else, but someone commented about tea and something in it that's chemically related to (or an ingredient of) methamphetamine. I've always noticed if I have some tea, even iced or green tea, I'll shake a little. I don't think Coke or other caffeinated sodas do it, nor does coffee. But any caffeine will drive me such that I get muscle fatigue later on and some shaking from that.
Is your blood sugar and O2 good? How about other bloodwork, like creatine kinase?
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday October 27, @01:29PM (2 children)
I mean, I was about to do +1 funny, but it was too serious. That last bit was funny. Well, not for you, certainly not at the time of amputation, either. Length of time past from painful incidents can let one put a bit of humor on said incident.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday October 27, @02:23PM (1 child)
It has been 10+ years, and it has regrown about 5mm of the about 12mm that was removed.
I was ok with joking about it after the osteomyelitis treatment was done...
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday October 27, @02:44PM
Ooff, bone infection does not sound nice.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday October 26, @06:09PM (1 child)
First thing that came to mind was "Thousands of Americans are deaf and can't hear things" or "Thousands of Americans are blind and can't see"
Really? Their cognition is declining and they don't know it because their cognition is declining.... wait.... what was i talking about again?
Who are you and why are you staring at me?
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 26, @07:32PM
No need to worry eh, it's only Americans, not hosers.
(Score: 3, Touché) by bmimatt on Thursday October 26, @08:30PM (1 child)
Maybe the doctors are in cognitive decline too? Someone should check and diagnose them perhaps?
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday October 27, @01:33PM
I can guarantee you that Doctors suffer from it too. It's just best that they realize it or it's pointed out to them, before anything bad happens. There's a reason Dr. Ben Carson isn't still doing brain surgery.
https://www.wbaltv.com/article/famed-hopkins-neurosurgeon-ben-carson-to-retire/7079556 [wbaltv.com]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DannyB on Thursday October 26, @08:33PM (3 children)
Imagine if people could decide when they wished, of their own free will, to pay a visit to a local Dr. Kevorkian [wikipedia.org] medical center.
Some people realize there comes a point where all the best is in the past and it is only downhill from here. (maybe about age 19?)
I fail to understand what the government's fixation was with preventing people from making a well informed rational decision to end their life with dignity.
There are some people who I would like to award a coupon to a Kevorkian medical center, good for one free visit.
Is it better to linger for years in poor physical and mental health in a facility where others have to clean you and feed you?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 26, @09:41PM
It's been all downhill since Kennedy died
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday October 26, @10:17PM (1 child)
> preventing people from making a well informed rational decision to end their life with dignity.
A) Suicide is a sin (separation of church and state is a delusion)
B) "There are some people who I would like to award a coupon to a Kevorkian medical center, good for one free visit." A major motivation for the closure of insane asylums was the involuntary admittance of people who didn't belong there...
C) I'm tapped, that's all I've got and it makes absolutely no sense. I suppose any brave soul who really wants to end it all badly enough will obtain and use a handgun (speaking of nonsensical legal structures in the U.S....)
Of course, if you're young enough to have life insurance and care about the beneficiaries, you'll endeavor to make it look like an accident instead of suicide (to preserve the payout). Even with all those "accidents" suicide is still a surprisingly common cause of death. I was hired once to replace a man in his 40s who acted a bit weird on Friday, sort of setting his affairs in order, then was found on the ground 22 stories below his hotel balcony on Saturday... no note, insurances paid out without question, and his official cause of death was "accidental."
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday October 27, @02:12PM
Then make attempted suicide a crime. Punishable by death.
And here I thought it was all about money.
Not everyone is brave enough to do that. And doesn't that involve at least one crime they would have to answer for?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by epitaxial on Thursday October 26, @10:15PM (1 child)
Fed a steady diet of Fear from Fox News.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday October 26, @10:20PM
Chronic cortisol stress is no joke, it does real physical damage to the chronically enraged and afraid.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Thursday October 26, @11:37PM
In the first stage, you notice it but can still keep it away from others.
In the second stage, the others notice it, too.
In the third stage, only the others notice it anymore.
And then life's good again.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Thexalon on Friday October 27, @02:50AM (2 children)
Lots of legislators are well over 65, and, well, let's just say this would explain a lot of what they produce.
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a compiler is a good guy with a compiler.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday October 27, @02:14PM (1 child)
Another common element is neckties which cut off circulation to the brain.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday October 27, @04:11PM
That doesn't explain how female legislators who typically don't wear neckties have turned out to be just as cabbage-headed as the men.
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a compiler is a good guy with a compiler.
(Score: 2) by srobert on Friday October 27, @02:57AM
"Millions Of Americans Have Cognitive Decline And Don't Know It"
So then, would they know it if it weren't for their cognitive decline?