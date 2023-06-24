from the where's-the-catch? dept.
"Right to repair" advocates probably couldn't have imagined that Apple would be one of the biggest names on their side a mere five years ago. But that's precisely what's happening here: The tech giant has officially came out in support of having federal right to repair regulations at an event hosted by the Biden administration. Apple VP Brian Naumann proclaimed at the event that the company "supports a uniform federal law that balances repairability with product integrity, data security, usability, and physical safety." He also said that the company intends to "honor California's new repair provisions across the United States" even though national regulations have yet to be established.
Apple has a lengthy history of opposing attempts at passing right to repair rules. The company once said that Nebraska was bound to become a "mecca for hackers" when a bill was introduced in the state. It changed its tune in the past few years, however, and started selling parts and tools to consumers, as well as offering them access to repair guides so they could fix their iPhones and Macs on their own. Apple also backed Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman's right to repair bill in California in August before Governor Gavin Newsom signed it into law.
[...] In addition to promising to honor California's right to repair provisions across the nation, Naumann also talked about what an ideal federal law should have. "We believe that a uniform federal repair law should do the following: Maintain privacy, data and device security features which help to thwart theft; Ensure transparency for consumers about the type of parts used in a repair; Apply prospectively, to allow manufacturers to focus on building new products that can comply with the proposals; And finally, create a strong national standard that benefits consumers across the US and reduces the confusion created by potentially conflicting state approaches," he said.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday October 26, @09:57PM (2 children)
Of course they will honor the right-to-repair rules that they formulated for California nationwide, perhaps worldwide.
Next time somebody proposes "real" right to repair regulation their legislator shills can point at Apple's already stellar compliance record (with toothless law.)
(Score: 2) by helel on Friday October 27, @01:43PM (1 child)
My read on it is that this is a way they can attack the competition. Apple already supports their products for 7+ years meaning they're already paying the largest cost associated with this bill, stocking parts for machines that old. They might lose a little bit to people repairing their own phones but that'll be a drop in the bucket.
By contrast their biggest competition is low cost android phones and chrombooks. Those things are barely supported long enough to hit store shelves, much less years later. Law applies to everyone equally though so now they need to stock parts for 7 years as well which isn't a small cost. Unlike apple, however, nobodies coming back half a decade later looking to fix their $200 burner phone so not only do they need to stock them but they'll never sell them. This is a big cut into already thin margins and will likely increase the price customers pay for these cheeper devices. That $200 phones is less than half the cost of an entry level iPhone. A $250 phone? IPhone is still $180 more but that's a significantly smaller price difference than it was before.
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Friday October 27, @04:31PM
This is 100% correct. Apple already keeps 7+ years of parts inventory. This just forces up costs for their competitors, most of who compete on price and already operate on razor thin profit margins. Nice work California! Yet another disastrous policy to pile on the stack.