When given the choice to learn how their actions will affect someone else, 40% of people will choose ignorance, often in order to have an excuse to act selfishly:
"Examples of such willful ignorance abound in everyday life, such as when consumers ignore information about the problematic origins of the products they buy," said lead author Linh Vu, MS, a doctoral candidate at the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands.
"We wanted to know just how prevalent and how harmful willful ignorance is, as well as why people engage in it."
[...] Across the studies, the researchers found that when given an option, 40% of people chose not to learn the consequences of their actions. That willful ignorance was correlated with less altruism: People were 15.6 percentage points more likely to be generous to someone else when they were told the consequences of their choice compared with when they were allowed to remain ignorant.
The researchers hypothesized that one reason for willful ignorance might be that some people behave altruistically because they want to maintain a positive self-image of being an altruistic person. In those cases, willful ignorance can allow them to maintain that self-image without having to act in an altruistic way.
[...] "While most people are willing to do the right thing when they are fully informed of the consequences of their actions, this willingness is not always because people care for others.
"A part of the reasons why people act altruistically is due to societal pressures as well as their desire to view themselves in a good light. Since being righteous is often costly, demanding people to give up their time, money and effort, ignorance offers an easy way out."
Original Research: Open access.
"Ignorance by Choice: A Meta-Analytic Review of the Underlying Motives of Willful Ignorance and Its Consequences" by Shaul Shalvi et al. Psychological Bulletin
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 27, @11:32AM (2 children)
What sort of controls were in place for this study? Were there alternative products available, for comparable prices? The best 'for instance' today is, "Made in China".
Purchasing products made in China is counter productive from the viewpoint of Americans. Every purchase undermines American manufacturing. The problem is, what comparable products are available, at competitive prices? People shop at WalMart because that's what they can afford. People also shop at WalMart because WalMart is the nearest place to shop. WalMart doesn't yet have a complete monopoly on brick and mortar stores, but they get closer to that monopoly every year. Oh, WalMart stocks some things made in US/Europe/South America - but the bulk of their stock is Made in China.
So, if there is nothing else immediately available, of course people are going to shop WalMart, and people are going to buy Chinese.
As for what's available at WalMart? Only WalMart decides what is available. Joe Sixpack doesn't know, doesn't want to know, doesn't care if his cheap widget was made with slave labor. That's what he pays taxes for - gubbermint is supposed to take care of all that stuff.
Hail to the Nibbler in Chief.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Friday October 27, @02:15PM
This is a meta analysis. Control strategies will vary between included studies.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Friday October 27, @04:35PM
On the other hand if people wouldn't buy Chinese stuff, then Walmart would not sell it. They want to make money, after all.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2, Informative) by RedGreen on Friday October 27, @01:28PM (3 children)
After all who would ever have thought the selfish slimy bastards among us were just that. With this ground breaking study we have it confirmed by yet another moron stating the blindingly obvious no shit Sherlock conclusion. And these clowns get to spend good money on this trash. Like the no free will study another of their similarly informed idiots put out the other day, the list is endless of this garbage being produced. Publish or perish I think it is called in the academic world, no matter the junk you come up with...
"I modded down, down, down, and the flames went higher." -- Sven Olsen
(Score: 3, Insightful) by shrewdsheep on Friday October 27, @01:48PM (1 child)
I agree that conclusions are obvious/expected. However, even obvious stuff can sometimes be relevant. If, for example, transparency measures come up in discussions, it helps to be able to back it up by quantitative research. It is obvious that the egoistic assholes start to behave when their actions are exposed, but a study confirming "positive effects of transparency measures on group productivity" can help in such discussions.
TLDR; I cannot judge the current study, but a-priori I'm a little bit less negative than you are.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by ikanreed on Friday October 27, @02:25PM
Yeah, I think it's one of the pettiest snipes against(admitedly somewhat lazy) research to say "Oh everyone knew that".
Except that:
A. Things everyone knows can sometimes, every once in a while, be totally and completely wrong, and if you don't confirm it you'll never know
and
B. Putting a number to the idea can start to help with framing solutions. 40% not wanting to know the consequences of their actions is very different from 10% or 90% in terms of how we think about willful ignorance.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday October 27, @06:03PM
Rocket science? More like a survey of the C-suite resume pool.
No wait, they did this study on *consumers*? What a missed opportunity.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday October 27, @04:07PM
I think it is possible that the Church of the Current Thing (tm) preaching about their idea of original sin as a weapon of propaganda turns people off from the whole topic.
"Oh look someone on line virtue signaling their usual weaponized original sin guilt trip, time to ignore this topic". It might not be communist propaganda at all, unfortunately.