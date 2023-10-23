New Tool Lets Artists Fight AI Image Bots by Hiding Corrupt Data in Plain Sight
A team at the University of Chicago created Nightshade to protect ideas and content:
From Hollywood strikes to digital portraits, AI's potential to steal creatives' work and how to stop it has dominated the tech conversation in 2023. The latest effort to protect artists and their creations is Nightshade, a tool allowing artists to add undetectable pixels into their work that could corrupt an AI's training data, the MIT Technology Review reports. Nightshade's creation comes as major companies like OpenAI and Meta face lawsuits for copyright infringement and stealing personal works without compensation.
[...] Nightshade essentially works as a poison, altering how a machine-learning model produces content and what that finished product looks like. For example, it could make an AI system interpret a prompt for a handbag as a toaster or show an image of a cat instead of the requested dog (the same goes for similar prompts like puppy or wolf).
Nightshade follows Zhao and his team's August release of a tool called Glaze, which also subtly alters a work of art's pixels but it makes AI systems detect the initial image as entirely different than it is. An artist who wants to protect their work can upload it to Glaze and opt in to using Nightshade.
Damaging technology like Nightshade could go a long way towards encouraging AI's major players to request and compensate artists' work properly (it seems like a better alternative to having your system rewired). Companies looking to remove the poison would likely need to locate every piece of corrupt data, a challenging task. Zhao cautions that some individuals might attempt to use the tool for evil purposes but that any real damage would require thousands of corrupted works.
University of Chicago researchers seek to “poison” AI art generators with Nightshade
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2023/10/university-of-chicago-researchers-seek-to-poison-ai-art-generators-with-nightshade/
On Friday, a team of researchers at the University of Chicago released a research paper outlining "Nightshade," a data poisoning technique aimed at disrupting the training process for AI models, reports MIT Technology Review and VentureBeat. The goal is to help visual artists and publishers protect their work from being used to train generative AI image synthesis models, such as Midjourney, DALL-E 3, and Stable Diffusion.
The open source "poison pill" tool (as the University of Chicago's press department calls it) alters images in ways invisible to the human eye that can corrupt an AI model's training process. Many image synthesis models, with notable exceptions of those from Adobe and Getty Images, largely use data sets of images scraped from the web without artist permission, which includes copyrighted material. (OpenAI licenses some of its DALL-E training images from Shutterstock.)
If you want to get into the weeds of how it works, you can read their arXiv paper.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @03:07AM (2 children)
The scrapers will find a way around it, and make their models better because of it. That's the nature of adversarial machine learning. Or they can just ignore it because adoption will be low.
The only way for a digital artist to protect their work is to not upload it, or visibly deface it. Any subtle or imperceptible trickery will be defeated.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by janrinok on Friday October 27, @10:40AM (1 child)
While I might agree with the eventual outcome it will not be a simple matter, If the changes are imperceptible it will become a software war just like antivirus software. Every image will have to be scanned by software to check for known techniques. When you are dealing with millions of images then it is not an insigificant effort.
I haven't seen any AI news that suggests that it is being used to detect conventional software viruses yet.
Of course, there will have to be constant software development to detect new techniques and you can never be sure that there isn't something in an image that someone else put there intentionally as a marker. It doesn't have to change the computer on which it is operating to achieve its aim.
As the tool suggested in TFS is for new images then perhaps some will create libraries of images that have been created before the tool was introduced. Nevertheless, it will reduce the use of new imagary without permission to some degree or other. Whether the effort is worth it is yet to be seen.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Friday October 27, @04:45PM
You are assuming that they adapt the training of the AI. But that's not the only way to deal with it. If it's unnoticeable pixels, then a straightforward way to deal with it could be using a model of human vision to cleanse the images from those pixels before feeding them to the AI.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by crafoo on Friday October 27, @08:53AM (3 children)
a real artist, doing art in the real world.
also, AI is going to put all the right people out of work and I love it. Toilets need cleaning, people. Chop-chop. Get to work.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday October 27, @01:39PM (2 children)
Out of curiosity. Which people do you think are the right people to be put out of work?
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday October 27, @01:44PM (1 child)
I can guarantee you that corporations are thinking about all the money they may be able to save by not hiring people or better yet, firing some people. Maybe even hire an outside consultancy to do that for them. Just make sure to leave the guy with red stapler alone or have him escorted out of the building. Yeah, the latter is generally what would happen anyway. That's assuming they even bother to fire you to your face.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday October 27, @02:50PM
But then we will end up with a world full of people with red staplers.
Companies making black staplers will go out of business. Their employees will be jobless -- even the employees that used red staplers.
Yes, even if they work from home.
Isn't that what the robots are for?
In the interest of preventing childhood obesity, I'm going to eat all the Halloween candy by myself.