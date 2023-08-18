from the non-fiction-pedestrian-polo-[Red-Skelton] dept.
Less than three months after the California Public Utilities Commission approved robotaxi-service Cruise's plan to provide around-the-clock driverless rides to passengers in San Francisco, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has shut down Cruise's driverless operations in the state.
Yesterday, the California DMV suspended Cruise's permits for autonomous vehicle deployment and driverless testing "effective immediately" over pedestrian safety concerns.
The suspension followed two notable accidents involving Cruise's robotaxis. In August, one person was injured after a Cruise vehicle crashed into a fire truck, CNBC reported. And earlier this month, a pedestrian using a crosswalk was found in critical condition after a driver of another vehicle struck the pedestrian and threw her into the path of an oncoming Cruise robotaxi.
This hit-and-run incident is still being investigated. According to Cruise, its autonomous vehicle (AV) detected the collision and stopped on top of the pedestrian, then veered off the road, dragging the pedestrian about 20 feet. When the AV finally stopped, it appeared to pin the pedestrian's leg beneath a tire while videos showed the pedestrian was screaming for help.
A few weeks after the October incident, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched a probe into Cruise, examining whether Cruise had taken enough precautions to keep pedestrians safe, Reuters reported.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @12:48PM (10 children)
Per the SF Chron, https://www.sfchronicle.com/sf/article/cruise-waymo-driverless-cars-in-s-f-18282902.php [sfchronicle.com] (or https://archive.ph/d583W [archive.ph] ) on Aug. 8, 2023:
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Friday October 27, @02:12PM (7 children)
What is night? Is that after midnight or 2100 or? Still it's interesting that they appear to operate more vehicles after dark then during the day. I guess they don't want to compete with normal taxis and public services. After all there is usually less busses, subways etc during the night cycle. Or is their market segement drunks that want to get home from the bar?
OK that explained it I guess. Which then brings up the question why they operate any cars during the day. If they can't charge. Is it taxi alturism and free rides? Also why can they only charge for rides at night? Or what prevents it during the day? Can't they compete with buses can normal non-robotic cabs or?
So about 1 per day then give or take.
Why are they not logging 1/3 of the miles they travel? What did the vehicles do while in "darkmode"?
Considering that they didn't log about a third of that how does he know ...
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Friday October 27, @03:32PM (1 child)
When the sun is below the horizon. It isn't that fucking difficult.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @04:00PM
Have you been inside the arctic circle? For large periods every year it's then either day almost all the time or night almost all the time. If you are lucky you get an hour of day or night then per cycle. If you get any at all. That said SF is a lot further south so it wouldn't apply. But as a definition it matters.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Zinho on Friday October 27, @03:37PM (4 children)
I think you're misinterpreting the statement - they have 3 million logged miles, 2.1 million of which occurred between Jan 1 and July 18. The rest occurred outside of that date range.
Per US government sources, Americans drive ~3 trillion miles per year [energy.gov] (3.04e12 in 2015), resulting in (for 2015) [nhtsa.gov] ~ 60,000 deaths; 1,000,000 hospitalizations; and 20,000,000 injuries. To match human drivers' safety, Cruise needs to log ~100,000 miles between injuries caused. It looks like they're on the right track for that.
Unfortunately for their PR team, commercial drivers do significantly better, and that's the standard they'll be held to. Personal anecdote: a company I worked at was discussing driver-caused fatalities, and our office had logged over 6 million driver miles between January and June with no fatal accidents. I think they said that NHSTA estimated an average of 1,000,000 commercial driver miles per fatal accident at the time. So Cruise is maybe doing a little better than average for commercial driving standards, but hasn't yet logged enough miles to get a good sampling.
(Score: 3, Touché) by SomeRandomGeek on Friday October 27, @03:48PM (2 children)
I think you're misinterpreting the statement - they have 3 million logged miles, 2.1 million of which occurred in San Francisco during this period, the rest of which occurred at some other time or place.
But I guess the statement is pretty ambiguous.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday October 27, @04:14PM (1 child)
I'm still somewhat unsure of the actual interpretation. They all seem somewhat or somehow valid if you read the quote. I guess it could have been all in San Francisco. But then what is the other million miles, give or take? Is that when it drives over into Oakland? Or so far out into the suburbs you are out of detection and monitoring radius? Or is it when the logging fails for some reason. After all just cause the cars have not been running in Carmageddon mode doesn't mean it has been running safely.
From what I can tell the cars in SF doesn't go outside of SF. So all the driving should be inside of SF. That said they apparently also drive in Austin, Phoenix and Tokyo. So perhaps the unlogged miles are from there. But it would be weird to just include a million miles or so from a completely different city to boost their numbers. So if it's all inside SF I don't know why it hasn't logged everything.
https://www.therobotreport.com/cruises-robotaxis-now-cover-70-of-san-francisco/ [therobotreport.com]
https://getcruise.com/ [getcruise.com]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cruise_(autonomous_vehicle) [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by SomeRandomGeek on Friday October 27, @04:36PM
Not really. I think their point is that they only killed one pedestrian in 3 million miles of driving. When and where the driving was doesn't really matter for that. The argument is stronger the mores miles there are, though.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @05:55PM
I think the number for commercial drivers must be closer to 1,000,000,000.
The overall numbers you quote above of 3 trillion total miles driven by Americans w/ 60000 fatalities gives 50 million miles driven per fatality on average across America. And as you say, commercial drivers tend to be significantly better than the overall average, because the average includes all instances of drunk, distracted and sleepy drivers that end in fatalities, which is likely most fatal accidents, and probably most of the injuries as well.
It is also important to note that 60000 fatalities doesn't mean 60000 fatal accidents, because fatal crashes often have more than one fatality, so "miles per fatal accident" will be even higher.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @02:32PM (1 child)
I'd want the AIs to be better than these drivers. Not better than the crappy ones. Cruise's AIs seem too dangerous at the moment.
If you hit someone, don't make things worse.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday October 27, @02:50PM
The edge cases are the killer. It's easy enough to get a vehicle to drive down a street by itself with no one else on it.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Friday October 27, @04:28PM
Even if they are involved in few enough injuries that they are safer than competent human drivers, it is still worth investigating so as to develop technology to make it even safer.
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Friday October 27, @05:37PM (1 child)
I'm not sure how it works now, but a "driverless" (often, they aren't) vehicle should be held to the same legal liability as a human driven one. If they are good enough to be insurable at rates commensurate with humans, fine. If not, widespread adoption won't happen until if and when they are.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, @06:31PM
> If they are good enough to be insurable at rates commensurate with humans, fine.
Nice idea, but I'm reasonably certain that the large companies behind these self-driving cars are self-insured.