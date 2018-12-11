from the all-contracts-of-any-type-should-be-cost-plus dept.
Boeing says it can't make money with fixed-price contracts
"Rest assured we haven't signed any fixed-price development contracts, nor intend to."
Boeing released its third-quarter results on Wednesday [ . . . . ] amid these improving results, Boeing's financials continued to be dragged down by its Defense, Space & Security division. This division, which includes missile production for the military and space activities such as satellites and the Starliner spacecraft, lost $1.7 billion during the first three quarters of this year.
[ . . . . ] Boeing's chief executive, David Calhoun, and chief financial officer, Brian West, expressed disappointment in these results from the defense and space division. [ . . . . ] the pair pinned the blame for performance by its defense and space division, referred to internally as BDS, on fixed-price contracts. As the BDS division seeks a return to profitability, West said Boeing will not be using fixed-price contracts anymore.
[ . . . . ] Boeing has also been struggling with fixed-price contracts in programs to build aircraft for the military, such as the KC-46 Pegasus aerial refueling aircraft, and NASA, with the Starliner crewed spacecraft.
[ . . . . ] Boeing has been developing Starliner for more than a decade and is running six years behind its original goal of flying crew to the International Space Station for NASA in 2017. The company also has fallen more than three years behind SpaceX
[ . . . . ] As it has sought to compete with SpaceX on a purely fixed-price contract for crew transport, Boeing has reported more than $1 billion in losses to date and still has yet to fly its first astronaut mission.
Clearly cost-plus contracts accomplish exactly what they were intended to and must be continued.
Boeing's First Crewed Starliner Flight To Launch April 2024
NASA will pay Boeing more than twice as much as SpaceX for crew seats
In 2014, NASA narrowed the crew competition to just two companies, Boeing and SpaceX. At that time, the space agency awarded Boeing $4.2 billion in funding for development of the Starliner spacecraft and six operational crew flights. Later, in an award that NASA's own inspector general described as "unnecessary," NASA paid Boeing an additional $287.2 million. This brings Boeing's total to $4.49 billion
[ . . . . ] For the same services, development of Crew Dragon and six operational missions, NASA paid SpaceX $2.6 billion.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
NASA announced on Thursday that the first-ever crewed test flight of Boeing's much-delayed Starliner spacecraft will launch no earlier than mid-April, 2024.
The mission – dubbed Crew Flight Test (CFT) – will see test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni William travel to the International Space Station (ISS) and back to try out Boeing's reusable capsule. The Starliner will be launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and transport the astronauts on an eight-day trip.
In 2014 NASA's Commercial Crew Program contracted Boeing and SpaceX to build spacecraft for transport to and from the ISS. Both firms struggled with multiple setbacks that delayed their first crewed test flights for years.
SpaceX is up and running, having first launched astronauts into space in 2020, and is due to fly its eighth mission in February next year.
Starliner, however, is yet to fly – but is eating a billion-dollar hole in Boeing's accounts.
[...] Meanwhile, the mechanism that connects the parachute to the capsule – needed to slow the Starliner's speed so it can safely land on Earth – has had to be redesigned after it broke apart in tests. The issue has plagued Boeing for a while, and was one of the main reasons it had to push back its first-ever crewed flight back in June.
[...] "NASA will provide an updated status of CFT readiness as more information becomes available," the space agency confirmed in a statement.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday October 27, @04:45PM (1 child)
Not really the same markets.
Boeing's stuff tends to be more "R+D 2020's next generation" and SpaceX stuff tends to be more "mass produce a 1960s Gemini mission cheaply".
It's almost quite literally like Trek 1960s TOS vs rebooted-2020s trek.
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Friday October 27, @05:29PM
Did you mean that? Boeing has cool kit in Starliner, e.g. the giant CNC Arm carving its monopanels and airbag cushioned landings. That said, comparing SpaceX with Boeing it feels like there is a bunch of daylight between them. Boeing has a century of Aerospace experience including more than a half-century in space tech. They should have run circles around SpaceX and be running weekly ferries to hotels in orbit. It feels like they squandered that first-mover advantage instead, and that's a damn shame.
:(
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Friday October 27, @05:04PM (4 children)
Rephrased, "We can only make a profit when we are permitted to siphon tax dollars freely." Uncle has trained the military industrial complex to operate this way. Cost-plus contracts were wrong fifty years ago, and they only get more wrong as time passes. Boeing needs to do their own R&D, then if/when they have something to sell, they can offer it to the government at a fixed price.
(Score: 3, Informative) by sgleysti on Friday October 27, @05:15PM (1 child)
I came here to say that cost plus is the way to go for these companies, thinking back to Haliburton and the Iraq war. It's not good, of course.
Do their own R&D? Are you kidding? The whole point is to get the government and taxpayer to take on all the risk and then have the company privatize all the profits after something successful comes out of the R&D. Get with the program.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday October 27, @07:41PM
>The whole point is to get the government and taxpayer to take on all the risk and then have the company privatize all the profits after something successful comes out of the R&D
Well of course, that's just good business.
There's also the other side of this that the parties seeking fixed-cost contracts can't really say up-front what it is that they want, not clearly enough to do a fixed-cost bid. This depends entirely on the arena you are playing in. If I want a 24'x48' concrete slab 4" thick, with 12"x12" footers, with #5 rebar wetset in the footers all around with 2' overlap between rebar sticks, poured in 3500psi or better concrete, on a site that I have marked with stakes... that's a job that should be able to give a fixed price bid. Even erecting a structure on that slab according to specific drawings, using well known construction techniques, that should get a fixed price bid. "We want a rocketship to Mars carrying a colony crew..." - might need cost+, even when you are bidding sub-components of that system. Unknown unknowns aren't great for fixed price, you can try to bid in enough pad for them, but then you've either overpad the bid, wasting taxpayer dollars on pad-profit, or you hit an unknown that your pad doesn't cover and you get to re-negotiate the contract or just fail to deliver - neither resulting in stellar value to the people paying the bills.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday October 27, @06:45PM (1 child)
One thing I'd be curious about is what would happen to the cost of running the military-industrial complex if there wasn't an established pipeline from the public treasury straight to the shareholders and company bigwigs, and instead all of the work was done in-house by DoD employees. Like, the exact same factories and offices with pretty much the same personnel working in it, but it's owned and operated by the US government directly. Because a couple of things would change in this scenario:
1. There might be less incentive to over-produce. Sure, Congressman Blowhard might demand a certain number of jobs are stationed in his district or something like that, but that happens now, and the system might be less motivated to demand that this system churns out equipment DoD doesn't actually want.
2. There might be a reduction in the amount of bribery going on in the Pentagon. A man can dream, at least.
Ike was right about the dangers when he finally said something about them, but it was really too little, too late, and besides, we've gotta beat the Reds, amirite? Why, we still have American troops ready and in position to defend West Germany from the USSR!
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a compiler is a good guy with a compiler.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday October 27, @07:22PM
The problem here isn't overproduction in peacetime, it's vast underproduction in wartime. For example, Ukraine can easily sink all the missiles that the US produces. But the same processes that lead to overspending on junk during peace, lead to underproduction in war. And doing it all by government will just make that worse.
If you don't successfully prosecute bribery in the first place, then minor changes in how government bribes itself won't make a difference.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday October 27, @05:27PM
The only things they can engineer is their accounting, emphasizing short term (executive bonuses) at the expense of long term (future of the company).
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday October 27, @05:39PM (2 children)
...I prefer fixed-price contracts.
Fuck that.
If Boeing can't come up with an offer that doesn't lose money, can't budget their development costs or can't keep their expenses under control, it's their problem. Why should we pay for their inefficiencies?
Not to mention, their deliveries are years behind. Suppliers normally pay penalties when they're late, not the other way around!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday October 27, @06:20PM
So they can siphon money off to study UAPs.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday October 27, @07:45PM
Depends on what you are asking Boeing (or anyone else) to do... If Boeing can deliver on a cost+ basis and nobody else can (in reality), and you really want/need what Boeing will deliver - isn't that better value than not getting it at all?
Anyone here still holding a CyberTruck $100 reservation spot? How's that working out for you? I hear the $40K model won't be delivered in the first year of production, no surprise there.
