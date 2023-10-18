U.S. Govt Mulls Blocking China's Access To Cloud GPUs
Although the U.S. government has restricted sales of advanced AI and HPC GPUs to Chinese entities, it did not block access of Chinese companies to such processors in the cloud. As a result, Chinese firms can continue to train large language models or do other performance-demanding tasks using services like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. But the American government is considering patching this hole, reports Nikkei. There is a catch, though: the U.S. cannot block access to cloud services not in the U.S.
The United States is evaluating the imposition of restrictions to hinder China’s access to U.S.-based cloud computing services, a move driven by concerns over Beijing’s use of artificial intelligence in military operations, said Alan Estevez, U.S. under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security. If the decision is made, it will come as part of a broader initiative to regulate technological resources that could facilitate advancements in military AI applications by China.
[...] The enhanced regulatory measures symbolize a concerted U.S. effort to mitigate the risk associated with the potential utilization of American technological resources in promoting Chinese military innovations, specifically in AI. There is a significant catch that almost nullifies the effort. The U.S. government does not seem to be able to block access of Chinese entities to cloud services provided by non-American companies. There are prominent cloud services in Europe and the Middle East, so Chinese companies will start using them instead of AWS or Azure.
US Orders Nvidia To Cease Most AI Chip Sales In China Now
Restrictions on the export high-performance AI accelerators to China have already gone into effect, Nvidia informed investors in a Monday regulatory filing.
Last week, the Biden Administration further restricted the GPUs and AI accelerators for which it will issue export licenses to countries of concern — mainly China but also countries who are suspected of assisting illicit tech sales. These rules were originally slated to go into effect 30 days after publication, but it appears Uncle Sam is moving forward with uncharacteristic speed.
In an 8K filing released on Monday, Nvidia advised it has received notice from the US Government that the rules governing the sale of AI chips to China were "effective immediately, impacting shipments of the company’s A100, A800, H100, H800, and L40S products."
Notably missing from this list is Nvidia's RTX 4090, the company’s mightiest gaming GPU. While the export controls are largely targeted at datacenter products, there are rules to prevent the highest performance consumer GPUs from being sold in China without license. Nvidia in its initial SEC filing warned that sales of the RTX 4090 in China would likely be impacted by sanctions.
While sale of the A100 and H100 kit in China was already restricted under the previous round of export controls, Nvidia expected it would be allowed to continue selling its less powerful A800, H800, and L40S GPUs in China for a little while longer.
[...] And, as we learned this summer, there are a lot of Chinese companies waiting on Nvidia GPUs. According to a Financial Times report from August, Chinese web giants, including Alibaba, Baidu, ByteDance, and Tencent, had ordered a $1 billion worth of A800s and had committed to buying another $4 billion worth of GPUs from Nvidia in 2024. It now appears most of those orders could be left unfulfilled.
Despite this change, Nvidia doesn't expect the accelerated timeline to cause too many problems for its own bottom line. "Given the strength of demand for the company's products worldwide, the Company does not anticipate that the accelerated time of the licensing requirements will have a near-term meaningful impact on its financial results," the SEC filing reads.